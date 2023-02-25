US dismisses China’s peace offer with Ukraine as distraction attempt





China is trying to have it both ways, on the one hand trying to publicly portray itself as neutral and seeking peace, while at the same time talking about Russia’s false narrative about the war, Blinken said. . There are 12 points in the Chinese plan. If they were serious about the first, sovereignty, then this war could end tomorrow.

The comments echoed remarks by President Joe Bidens’ national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, the previous day. My first reaction is that it could stop at the first point, which is to respect the sovereignty of all nations. It was a war of choice waged by Putin, Sullivan told CNN on Thursday.

The proposal itself falls short of what Beijing promised. Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi announced last week that the plan would include important proposals from Chinese Supreme Leader Xi Jinping conducive to a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Instead, it primarily reaffirms Beijing’s existing positions on the war by linking it to legitimate Kremlins security concerns.

Timing is important, however. The proposal comes after Blinken warned this week that China was considering supplying lethal weapons to Moscow for use against Ukraine.

And world leaders are coming out in droves to counter China’s messages. Beijing’s peace proposal doesn’t have much credibility because they were unable to condemn the illegal invasion of Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday. The EU would consider China’s proposals in the context of China taking sides, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. Beijing helped earn that mistrust by abstaining on Thursday from a United Nations resolution demanding that Russia immediately withdraw from Ukraine.

Beijing’s proposal does not refer to Russia as the aggressor of the conflicts or demand that Putin stop the war. Instead, he calls on Kyiv and Moscow to show restraint and says he supports promoting peace talks. The Chinese government is also moving away from leading such efforts by limiting its participation to a non-interventionist constructive role.

The Chinese run into the problem that their buddy Russia has a maximalist stance [on Ukraine] and isn’t going to budge,” said Daniel Fried, a former assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs and now a prominent member of the Atlantic Council. But instead of pushing the Russians, they come with porridge.

This rhetoric could have an impact in other parts of the globe, said Alexander Gabuev, senior fellow at the Carnegie Moscow Center. He argued that US and European officials attacking the proposal may not have been the intended audience.

China can now market the plan to the Global South as proof of Beijing’s commitment to peace and tell the US and its allies it’s your job to convince the Ukrainians [to stop fighting] our mission here is accomplished, Gabuev said.

The release of the documents means China is getting a public relations victory without doing anything, Gabuev said.

