US stocks post worst weekly loss in 2 months on inflation fears





US stocks posted their biggest weekly decline in more than two months, falling further on Friday after traders were rattled by the latest evidence of stubbornly high inflation in the world’s largest economy.

The S&P 500 index closed down 1.1% in New York, taking its losses for the week to 2.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down 1.7% for the day, down 3.3% for the week. The weekly declines were the steepest since early December.

After a surprisingly strong start to the year, US stocks have now fallen for three straight weeks. Recent economic data has raised expectations that the Federal Reserve will need to keep interest rates higher for an extended period to bring inflation back towards its 2% target, putting pressure on valuations actions.

Central bank officials have repeatedly warned that rates will be high for a while, but Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. market strategist at Credit Suisse, said the market isn’t listening until the recent data convinces them.

The most recent disappointment came on Friday as data showed monthly core personal consumption spending, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, rose more than expected in January. Prices rose 0.6% month-over-month and 4.7% year-over-year, significantly more than the average forecast of a 4.3% annual rise.

The market is now beginning to price in a different backdrop characterized by a combination of stubborn inflation and weak economic growth, Golub said. Its mild stagflation.

Friday’s numbers followed strong labor market, consumer price and retail spending data released earlier this month.

Susan Collins, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, said Friday that the data reinforces my view that we still have work to do to bring inflation back to the 2% target.

I’m planning further rate increases to get to a sufficiently restrictive level and then stay there for a while, possibly extended.

U.S. Treasuries sold alongside equities, with the yield on interest-sensitive two-year bonds rising 0.12 percentage points to 4.81%, the highest since June 2007. Yields rise when prices go down. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed 0.07 percentage points to 3.95%.

Markets are now pricing in a hike in the benchmark federal funds rate between 5.25% and 5.5% by July, more than half a percentage point higher than where investors thought rates would peak. at the beginning of February.

European stocks also fell on Friday. The region-wide Stoxx 600 fell 1%, while London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.4%.

The German Dax fell 1.7% and the French CAC 40 fell 1.8%.

Investors also fear that the European Central Bank will raise rates further. Joachim Nagel, president of the Bundesbank and member of the ECB’s governing council, said on Friday that inflation is likely to remain at very high levels, requiring significant interest rate hikes beyond March.

Earlier in Asia, the Hang Seng index fell 1.7%, while China’s CSI 300 lost 1%. Although e-commerce group Alibaba beat analysts’ expectations with its fourth-quarter earnings, its shares fell 5.4%, suggesting investor jitters about China’s economy despite the government’s easing of restrictions. Covid-19 restrictions.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six peers, rose 0.6%.

