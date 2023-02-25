South China Sea: Chinese fighter jet clashes with US Navy plane with CNN crew on board





Kadena Air Base, Japan CNN —

The US Navy reconnaissance plane flies 21,500 feet above the South China Sea, 30 miles from the disputed Paracel Islands, a group of about 130 small atolls, the largest of which are home to Chinese military bases .

A voice, saying it is from a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) airport, crackles over the radio of the US Navy’s P-8 Poseidon as a CNN crew, which has rare access aboard the American flight, listen.

American planes. Chinese airspace is 12 nautical miles. Stay away or you bear full responsibility, he says.

Within minutes, a Chinese fighter jet armed with air-to-air missiles intercepted the American plane, nestled just 500 feet on its port side.

The Chinese fighter jet was so close that CNN’s crew could see the pilots turn their heads to look at them and could make out the red star on the tail fins and the missiles it was armed with.

Lt. Nikki Slaughter, the pilot of the US aircraft, salutes the two-seat, twin-engine PLA aircraft.

PLA fighter aircraft, this is US Navy P-8A Got you on my left wing and intend to continue west. I ask you to do the same, to you.

No response from the Chinese fighter plane, which escorted the American plane for 15 minutes before turning back.

For a CNN crew aboard the US jet, it’s stark proof of the tensions brewing in the South China Sea and between the US and China.

The commander of this US Navy mission has a different view.

I’d say it’s another Friday afternoon in the South China Sea, Navy Cmdr. tells Marc Hines to the CNN team.

In recent years, the South China Sea has become an important potential hotspot in Asia-Pacific. The islands there, such as the Paracels near which the US Navy plane was intercepted on Friday, are subject to overlapping territorial claims in part from China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia , Brunei and Taiwan.

Not only does the strategic waterway contain vast resources of fish, oil and gas, but about a third of the world’s shipping passes through it worth around $3.4 trillion in 2016, according to the power project. from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

China claims historic jurisdiction over nearly all of the vast sea and since 2014 has built tiny reefs and sandbars into man-made islands heavily fortified with missiles, runways and weapon systems, sparking outcry other applicants.

The Paracel Islands, called the Xisha Islands by China, lie in the northern part of the South China Sea, east of Da Nang, Vietnam, and south of the Chinese island of Hainan.

Named by 16th-century Portuguese cartographers, they have no indigenous population to speak of, only Chinese military garrisons numbering 1,400, according to the CIA Factbook.

Surrounding them are 12 nautical miles of airspace that China claimed as its own on Friday, a claim that Washington does not recognize.

Far to the southeast is the Spratly Islands chain, just 300 km from the Philippine island of Palawan.

In 2016, in a case brought by the Philippines, an international court in The Hague ruled that China’s claim to historic rights to most of the sea had no legal basis.

But Beijing rejected the courts’ ruling and continued its military buildup, building bases in the Spratlys, which it calls the Nansha Islands.

China also conducts regular military exercises in much of the South China Sea and maintains a heavy presence of coastguards and fishing vessels in disputed waters, which has frequently stoked tensions with its neighbors.

While flying near the Philippines on Friday, the US Navy P-8 spotted a PLA Navy guided missile destroyer and descended to about 1,000 feet to take a closer look, bringing more APL warnings.

American planes. American planes. It’s Chinese warship 173. You’re approaching me at low altitude. Express your intention, a voice is heard on the radio of the American planes.

The PLA 173 warship is the destroyer Changsha, probably armed with dozens of surface-to-air missiles.

The American plane will keep a safe distance, replies its pilot, Lieutenant Slaughter.

American planes. American planes. This is Chinese warship 173. You are clearly endangering my safety. You are clearly endangering my safety, said the Chinese ship.

I am an American military aircraft. I will maintain a safe distance from your unit, Slaughter replies, and the American mission continues.

The US Navy says these missions are routine.

US ships and planes routinely operate where international law permits, according to the Pentagon. But China says the US presence in the South China Sea is what is fueling tensions.

When a US guided missile cruiser sailed near the Spratly Islands in November, the PLA said such an action seriously infringes on China’s sovereignty and security and is strong evidence that the US is seeking the maritime hegemony and militarize the South China Sea.

The US Navy said the US cruiser conducted the operation in accordance with international law and then continued to conduct normal operations in waters where high seas freedoms apply.

For Hines, the American commander of the Fridays mission, the tensions are always less when he talks with the Chinese side.

Silence brings uncertainty, he says.

Whenever there is no answer, it leaves questions. Do they understand what they were saying? Do they understand our intentions? Do they understand that we mean no harm? he says.

For the most part on Friday, the answers were there. And the meetings were professional, says Hines. And he wants it to stay that way.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/24/asia/us-navy-south-china-sea-flyover-intl-hnk-ml/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos