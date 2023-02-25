US Treasury Janet Yellen calls for a “strong regulatory framework” for crypto activities





US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stressed the importance of implementing a strong regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies during a G20 meeting on February 25.

Speaking to Reuters, Yellen said it was “essential to have a strong regulatory framework in place”. She also noted that the United States was not suggesting an “outright ban on crypto activities.”

Yellen’s remarks follow those of the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, stating that banning crypto should be an option:

“There must be a very strong push for regulation…if regulation fails, if you delay doing it, we shouldn’t take the banning of these assets off the table because they can create a risk to financial stability. .”

Furthermore, Georgieva pointed out to reporters that it is necessary to differentiate central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) from stablecoins and cryptocurrencies – which are issued by private companies.

At a previous conference, the first meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) under the Indian Presidency discussed key financial stability and regulatory priorities, Cointelegraph reported.

The country’s finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, has called for a coordinated global policy to address the macro-financial implications of crypto assets. Sitharaman has always supported working with other jurisdictions in the development of crypto regulations. For several years, the Indian government has debated whether to regulate or even ban cryptocurrencies.

On February 23, the IMF released an action plan on crypto assets, urging countries to abolish legal tender status for cryptocurrencies. The document, titled Elements of Effective Policies for Crypto Assets, outlines a framework of nine policy principles addressing macro-financial, legal and regulatory, and international coordination issues.

After a visit to El Salvador earlier this month, the IMF suggested the country reconsider its plans to increase exposure to Bitcoin, citing the cryptocurrency’s risk to El Salvador’s fiscal sustainability and consumer protection, as well as its financial integrity and stability.

