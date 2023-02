Date, UK time, TV channel and opening lineup

Fight fans will be hoping for a third lucky occasion when Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally meet this Sunday.

The bout was initially scheduled for December 2021 with Fury pulling out due to injury. The rescheduled date turned out not to have started last year when Fury was denied entry into the United States.

The build-up to this fight also got tricky as Fury didn’t show up at his recent press conference, leaving Paul to face Derek Chisora ​​instead. Fury’s promoter George Warren was in Saudi Arabia on his behalf and said Fury stayed in the UK to deal with “personal and private matters”.

The WBC, one of the ranking bodies that run boxing, said it would give Paul an official world ranking in the cruiserweight division if he could beat Fury. In theory, that would be the first step Paul would be allowed to fight for a world title.

A WBC spokesperson said: “Jake has a great dedication and respect for the sport.” “The WBC will not tolerate discrimination against anyone. He deserves the opportunity that other boxers have. He has shown not only a solid chin, but also punching power and improved technique.”

When is the fight?

Paul and Fury battle it out on Sunday, February 26th.

What time does it start in England?

The ringwalk for the main event will begin at 9.30pm UK time. The full program starts at 6:30 PM.

Who in the undercard lineup: Jake Paul vs Tommy FuryIlunga Makabu vs Badou Jack for WBC cruiserweight titleBader Samreen vs Viorel SimionMuhsin Cason vs Taryel JafarovZiyad Almaayouf vs Janos PenzesAdam Saleh vs Stuart KelloggWhere are you?

The event will be held in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, where the second match between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr took place in December 2019.

How can I see you in the UK?

Paul vs Fury airs exclusively on BT Sport Box Office at a cost of 19.95. Alternatively, viewers can use the BT Sport app to watch on their mobile or tablet. You do not need to be a BT Sport subscriber to purchase this event.

In the US, the match will be broadcast on ESPN+ PPV.

Who are the two fighters and what are their records?

Tommy TNT Fury is the half-brother of former World Heavyweight Champion Tyson. He is undefeated in eight fights at cruiserweight, four of which are via knockout.

American Jake Paul rose to fame as a social media personality and has since ventured into popular music and mixed martial arts.

He reached out to professional boxing and earned the nickname ‘problem child’ and won six matches. However, taking on Fury would result in significant advancement in her class.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/boxing/2023/02/25/jake-paul-vs-tommy-fury-fight-time-uk-date-undercard-tv/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos