UK, EU move towards Northern Ireland deal, Irish Prime Minister says | Brexit News

Britain and the European Union are finalizing talks on revising post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, the Irish prime minister said.

Momentum has been building for weeks for a deal aimed at easing restraints on trade introduced under the Northern Ireland Protocol, under which Britain agreed to avoid border crossings with EU member Ireland when it leaves the EU in 2020.

Politicians from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party were ordered to appear in parliament on Monday as a sign that an agreement was imminent.

It seems that the protocol reform discussion is coming to an end little by little. Certainly the deal isn’t done yet, but it’s getting closer to conclusion, Leo Varadkar told reporters on Saturday.

There is a possibility of an agreement in the coming days, but there is no guarantee that there are gaps yet to be closed, Varadkar said, adding that there is continued engagement between the UK government and the European Commission.

Signed by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2020, the protocol is designed to prevent hard borders by effectively keeping Northern Ireland on the EU single market.

However, the treaty outraged pro-British unionists because of the trade barriers it created between British-administered Northern Ireland and the rest of the country.

Varadkar, who played a key role when the protocol was agreed in 2019, encouraged London, Brussels and Northern Ireland politicians to do more to reach an agreement, saying the benefits would be enormous.

An agreement would end the two-year stalemate between Britain and the European Union, but Sunak could face a battle with pro-Brexit Conservative MPs and pro-British Northern Ireland politicians to get a deal done.

According to The Times, the current proposal on the table means an overhaul protocol that will eliminate nearly all checks and most paperwork for goods crossing the Irish Sea.

Opinion polls have consistently shown that a majority of Northern Irish voters who are against Brexit favor the idea of ​​a protocol. However, the provincial council and the ruling government have not been able to take their seats for a year due to opposition from the labor union.

Sunak promised that the House would be able to express its views on the terms of his new protocol. He hopes Northern Ireland’s largest coalition party, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), will restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland’s outer regional parliament. Belfast.

DUP ran 7 tests to gain support for any transaction. This includes addressing Northern Ireland’s democratic flaws in being subject to EU rules rather than having a say in them.

