UK vegetable shortages may be just the tip of the iceberg, agriculture union says | Agriculture





The National Farmers Federation (NFU) said the shortage of some fresh fruits and vegetables, such as tomatoes and cucumbers, could be the tip of the iceberg.

Certain products are difficult to find in UK supermarkets as bad weather cuts harvests in Europe and North Africa, Brexit rules apply and reduced supplies from UK and Dutch producers hit by skyrocketing energy costs to heat greenhouses.

NFU vice-chairman Tom Bradshaw said the reliance on imports has exposed Britain to particularly disturbing weather events.

He said the UK has now reached a tipping point and must control what food we produce amid global volatility caused by wars in Europe and the climate crisis.

For the past year we have been warning about this moment, Bradshaw told Times Radio on Saturday. The tragic events in Ukraine have pushed inflation, especially energy inflation, to levels never seen before.

There is a lack of confidence among growers that they will get a return that justifies planting greenhouses. Currently we have many greenhouses to grow tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and eggplants. They couldn’t take the risk of planting crops without thinking they would make a profit in the market.

And because they’re completely dependent on revenue, we’ve always had a little bit of revenue, but we’ve been completely dependent on revenue. [now]. And shocking weather events in Morocco and Spain meant we ran into these shortfalls.

Bradshaw also acknowledged that the current shortage is an indirect result of the UK’s decision to leave the EU.

“Prior to Brexit, we supplied nothing or very little from Morocco, but we had to go farther, and now that these climate shocks are becoming more and more pervasive, it is really interesting that they have had a real impact on the food on our shelves,” he added. today.

On Wednesday, Tesco introduced customer restrictions on certain fresh produce as supermarket shelves run out, along with Aldi, Asda and Morrisons.

Tesco and Aldi are limiting customers to 3 units of tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers as a precaution, and Asda is also limiting customers to lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflower and raspberries.

Meanwhile, Morrisons has set a limit of two items per customer for tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce and peppers.

Inclement weather and transport problems have caused tomato shortages in British supermarkets to extend to other fruits and vegetables.

Environment Minister Thrse Coffey created an uproar after suggesting that people should cherish seasonal foods like turnips as bad weather removed tomatoes and other fresh produce from supermarket shelves.

She told lawmakers: A lot of people would be eating turnips right now rather than necessarily thinking about the side of lettuce, tomatoes, etc.

But I know consumers want year-round choices and that’s what our supermarkets, food producers and growers around the world strive to satisfy.

However, after the Minister of Environment’s remarks, reports emerged that turnips were in short supply.

Waitrose reportedly stopped selling root vegetables, but shoppers in Sainsburys complained of a lack of turnips in the store.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/feb/25/vegetable-shortages-in-uk-could-be-tip-of-iceberg-says-farming-union

