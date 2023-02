Beijing official in Hong Kong warns US envoy after speech

HONG KONG (AP) A Chinese diplomat has accused the U.S. consul general in Hong Kong of interfering in his affairs after he said the city’s freedoms were being eroded and warned Americans not to cross political red lines.

Last month, Consul General Gregory May delivered a video address in which he expressed concern about diminishing freedoms in Hong Kong and said its reputation as a business hub depended on upholding international standards and of the rule of law.

The Foreign Ministry office in Hong Kong said its commissioner Liu Guangyuan recently met with May to express objections to her inappropriate words and actions.

Liu also drew three red lines for the US Consul General and the US Consulate General in Hong Kong, which should not endanger China’s national security, not engage in political infiltration. in Hong Kong and not to slander or harm the development prospects of Hong Kong, his office. said in response to questions from The Associated Press.

Liu also urged May to observe diplomatic ethics, the office added.

An unidentified spokesperson for the US consulate said that while they generally do not comment on private diplomatic meetings, they will not hesitate to publicly or privately express the deep concern of the United States over the erosion of the autonomy of Hong Kong.

May, in his speech at the US Center for Strategic & International Studies, also cited a ruling by the Chinese legislature that lets Hong Kong’s executive branch decide whether foreign lawyers can be involved in national security cases in the city.

The decision was made after the city’s top court allowed pro-democracy publisher Jimmy Lai to hire a British lawyer to represent him as he fights collusion charges that could result in a life prison sentence s he is found guilty.

Lius’ office accused May of slandering the rule of law and freedom in Hong Kong when he questioned the court ruling in Beijing and other changes in Hong Kong’s governance.

The United States and other democracies have criticized China’s crackdown on political freedoms in the former British colony, which was returned to China in 1997 with Beijing’s promise to maintain Western-style freedoms in a one-country, two-system framework.

Hong Kong is part of a series of issues that have sunk ties between Beijing and Washington to their lowest level in years, including technology and trade, human rights, threats against Taiwan and claims of China in the South China Sea.

