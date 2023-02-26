Displaced Ukrainians line up for thousands of Eurovision Song Contest tickets





About 3,000 tickets will be provided for Ukrainian refugees living in the UK. The government has also announced support of 10 million tickets to host Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine and to showcase Ukrainian culture and creativity. The announcement marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Thousands of tickets will be given to Ukrainian refugees to enter the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool in May.

The government has agreed to provide around 3,000 tickets for Ukrainians living in the UK who have been displaced from their homes. Eurovision Song Contest.

Ukraine won the 2022 competition but cannot host due to illegal aggression from Russia. Britain, which won second place in the Eurovision Song Contest last year with the track Sam Ryder’s Space Man, has agreed to host and create an event honoring Ukraine’s culture and people.

This ticket allocation sees thousands of Ukrainians attending the live shows and is another example of the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine.

The news came as the government announced $10 million in funding to help the event truly showcase Ukrainian culture. The funding will be used by Liverpool City Council and the BBC to work with Ukrainian artists and performers to ensure a joint show celebrating music and uniting people around the world.

It will also support Liverpool City Council schools, community and volunteer programmes, as well as security, visa arrangements and other operational aspects of the contest.

Culture Secretary Lucy Fraser said:

Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine means the Games can’t be held where they should be. However, we are honored to support the BBC and Liverpool on behalf of them and we are determined to ensure that the people of Ukraine are at the center of this event.

Today’s announcement means thousands of tickets will be provided to those displaced by war to attend performances honoring their country, their culture and their music. As always, we stand together in the fight for the people of Ukraine and their freedom.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, said:

By allocating approximately 3,000 tickets to displaced people for the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, our compatriots here will be able to enjoy the event and celebrate our country’s rich culture and music.

Britain’s unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russian invasion has been exemplary and this gesture is another example of that commitment. The funding of 10 million dollars to showcase Ukrainian culture is also greatly appreciated and will help put together a joint show that brings people around the world closer together.

We would like to thank the British Government, Liverpool City Council and the BBC for their commitment to honoring the culture and people of Ukraine through this event.

Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson said:

Ukraine is at the center of all Eurovision host city planning.

We are collaborating with the Ukrainian community to create an all-inclusive, thought-provoking and powerful program that represents a modern Ukraine that is inspiring, poignant, entertaining, beautiful and moving.

Displaced Ukrainians were delighted to hear that they were being given the opportunity to come to the city in May. This is their Eurovision after all. Our team has been working tirelessly behind the scenes and we would like to greet them with a warm Liverpool welcome and join hands, making the rest of Ukraine and England proud.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine a year ago, millions of Ukrainians have been displaced from their homes and many have fled to Britain.

Homes for Ukraine Scheme, Ukraine Family Scheme and Ukraine Extension Scheme allow people living in the UK to apply for tickets. Tickets are available for all nine live shows, including the semi-finals, preview shows, and the Live Finals on Saturday, May 13th.

The announcement comes after the prime minister underscored the country’s commitment to support Ukraine and help secure a lasting peace during Zelensky’s visit to Britain.

