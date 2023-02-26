George Santos was questioned by the US Secret Service in connection with a credit card fraud investigation in 2017





When George Santos’ Florida address was found in 2017 inside a rental car used by the suspect in an ATM skimming investigation, the United States Secret Service came knocking on the door.

Agency investigators located Santos in New York, the future congressman’s hometown, where they questioned him as part of an investigation into international credit card fraud, according to two sources close to the agency. federal investigation. The Secret Service investigates crimes against the financial system that are national in scope.

Santos voluntarily handed over two cell phones to the Secret Service field office in New York, where the interview took place, according to the two sources familiar with the investigation. While Santos’ connection to the case remains unclear and the case remains open, he has not been identified as a suspect in the investigation, the two sources told CBS News.

Santos’ interaction with federal investigators is the latest wrinkle in a little-known case that began when a man Santos called a “family friend” was arrested in Seattle on April 27, 2017. The case which emerged against this friend revealed an effort to skim ATM numbers from unsuspecting tourists at the city’s iconic Pike Place Market, and smuggle them into Brazil to be used illegally.

In a statement, the Secret Service told CBS News, when asked to comment on the open investigation, “The Secret Service does not confirm or comment on the absence or existence of specific investigations.”

Santos declined to answer questions about the case. Representatives for Santos did not return a request for comment.

A Seattle detective also questioned Santos, calling him shortly after police charged the friend, Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha, according to a law enforcement source. Santos was contacted by local investigators for the same reason the Secret Service tracked him down, as his former residence in Florida was listed as the sender’s address on a FedEx package found in Trelha’s vehicle. Santos told Seattle police during this interview that he had no idea Trelha was involved in any criminal activity, according to the law enforcement source.

An ATM security camera in Seattle captured this image of Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha in 2017. Trelha later pleaded guilty to one federal charge as part of a card-skimming fraud investigation. Obtained by CBS News

Trelha would later plead guilty to one federal count of criminal access device fraud and was deported to his native Brazil. But before federal prosecutors took up his case, he was held in a King County jail.

Santos appeared at Trelha’s bail hearing on May 15, 2017, describing him as a “family friend” from Brazil. During the hearing, Santos can be heard in court audio falsely telling the judge that he was employed by investment firm Goldman Sachs.

“Do you work for Goldman Sachs in New York? asked the judge.

“Yeah,” Santos said. Santos appears to be addressing the court without being sworn.

Court audio: George Santos falsely told a judge he worked for Goldman Sachs 01:11

It was a lie Santos repeated while campaigning for Congress in 2020 and 2022, claiming to be a Goldman Sachs banker on the trail and on a resume released in January by the local GOP. In the months since his election, Santos has weathered a flood of fabrications he has been told, as well as news that state and federal investigators are probing his campaign and finances.

Santos was not a suspect in the Seattle police case against Trelha. The law enforcement source said there “isn’t enough evidence to link Santos as an accomplice.”

During Trelha’s bail hearing, Santos told a judge that he was helping Trelha by arranging “a long extended stay through Airbnb or any website.”

“We are family friends. Our parents know each other from Brazil,” Santos said.

Trelha never ended up staying at this Airbnb. His bail was reduced from $250,000 to $75,000, a sum Trelha was still unable to pay. He remained in prison until his guilty plea seven months later, when he was sentenced to time served and transferred to immigration authorities for deportation.

Trelha told investigators he was paid $100 a day to install and remove skimming devices from ATMs, uploading recovered customer data to a cloud service, according to court documents. He said members of a credit card fraud group based in Brazil and Florida downloaded the data.

Prosecutors called the operation “sophisticated” and said they had evidence that Trelha compromised nearly 300 accounts with the card skimmer in just three days in Seattle.

New trends

Graham Kates

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter covering criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital. Contact Graham at [email protected] or [email protected]

