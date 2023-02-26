Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: The Big Fight Preview





The two rivals meet in Saudi Arabia on Sunday night.

Some boxing fans will quickly dismiss the legitimacy of the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury showdown, but there’s no denying that it’s one of the biggest boxing events of 2023.

After two cancellations, it looked like the two rivals would never be able to go head-to-head inside the ring, but now Paul and Fury weigh in ahead of their clash in Saudi Arabia on Sunday night.

There is a lot of pressure on both of their shoulders. It’s a chance for Paul to prove he can match the abilities of a current professional boxer, and Fury is proud of his family and WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury.

Aside from personal pride, a win for both fighters would earn them a WBC world ranking within the organization’s top 40 cruiserweights, which could be the start they need to push for a world title shot.

Paul vs. The Love Island stars before the Fury cover Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Predict Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: Ryan Garcia, KSI and Liam Smith discuss fighters. Who is Tommy Fury? Background, records, championships, and biggest wins of Jake Paul’s next opponent Who is Jake Paul? Tommy Fury’s Next Opponent Background, Records, Wins, Biggest Wins How many times has Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury been delayed? Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: The weight of the fight? How many rounds are scheduled? Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: Odds, Favorites, Markets, Predictions and Betting Trend Lists Huge YouTube star NichLMAO gives his bold predictions for the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury clash. fight? If Jake Paul beats Tommy Fury, does he deserve the WBC World Ranking? Fury Weigh-in Results

Jake Paul is slightly heavier at 183.6lbs and Tommy Fury is 184.5lbs.

When is Paulvs? Anger tonight? Date, Start Time Date:Sunday 26 February Main Card: 7pm GMT / 2pm ET Main Event Ring Walk (approx): 10pm GMT / 5pm ET

The main card will be played at 7:00 PM GMT/2:00 PM ET and the main event ringwalk is scheduled for 10:00 PM GMT/5:00 PM ET. These timings may change due to the length of the undercard fight.

Tonight Paul vs. What channels can Fury watch/stream? US: ESPN+ PPV UK: BT Sports Box Office Brazil & Canada: DAZN

The card goes live at DAZNPPV in Brazil for R$49.90 and CAD $49.99 in Canada. Click here for details.

US fans can purchase the match on ESPN+ PPV (click here for details), and UK fans can watch the match at the BT Sport Box Office.

What devices are supported by DAZN?

DAZN is available in a web browser at DAZN.com (except Argentina, Chile, and Colombia) and has apps available for the following TVs and streaming devices:

Mobile Devices TV & Streaming Devices Game Consoles iPhone, iPad Amazon Fire TV PlayStation 4 Android Phones, Tablets Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation 5 Amazon Fire Tablet Android TV XBox One Apple TV XBox Series X | S Google Chromecast LG Smart TV, Smartcast Panasonic Smart TV Samsung Smart TV Sony Smart TV Paulvs. Purify tonight?

The match will be held in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Jake Paul Records & Biography Nationality:USA Date of Birth:January 17, 1997 Height:6’1″ Rich:76″ Total Fights:6 Record:6-0 (4 KOs)Tommy Fury Records & Biography Nationality:British Date of Birth: May 7, 1999 Height:6′ 0″ Reach:N/A Total Fights:8 Record:8-0 (4 KOs)Paul vs. Purify Card Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury; Cruiserweight Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack; Makabu’s WBC Cruiserweight titles Ashton Sylve vs. Maxwell Awuku, lightweight Bader Samreen vs. Viorel Simion, lightweight Muhsin Cason vs. Taryel Jafarov, cruiserweight Adam Saleh vs. Stuart Kellogg, ultralight Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Ronald Martinez, ultralight

