How One Guys AI tracked the Chinese spy balloon across the United States





Earlier this month, entrepreneur Corey Jaskolski pulled out a pen and gave his best estimate of what the surveillance balloon shot down by a US plane from space would have looked like. Then he fed the sketch and a slew of recent satellite images of the area where the balloon was lowered into algorithms developed by his image and video detection startup Synthetatic, and waited.

Within two minutes, he says, the algorithms found the 200-foot-tall balloon off South Carolina. I couldn’t believe it, says Jaskolski. Neither did his wife when he excitedly showed her his results. But when he estimated the altitude of the balloon in the image, it was around 57,000 feet, matching the height at which the balloon was spotted by a US spy plane and social media sightings 20 minutes before the image was taken seemed to confirm that he had found it.

Jaskolski dug, leaning into wind patterns and social media observations to power his software, called RAIC (Rapid Automatic Image Categorization), new bands of satellite data from the company Planet Labs. The tool is designed to allow searching for objects of interest in large image collections using a single sample image.

We drew a big arc through time and space and started looking for that, says Jaskolski. After finding the ball once, the Synthetiatics software could be trained with an actual image of the ball to further guide its search.

Over the next few days, Jaskolski put the RAIC to work. The company has since compiled six sightings of the balloon (five confirmed, one still under investigation) on its satellite images and used the wind data to estimate how it moved between those points. We can lay a mile-wide trail across the entire United States and just follow the ball, he says. We have a trail from which it entered Canada, all the way to South Carolina, where it broke out, with six points along that arc.

Jaskolski’s stratospheric treasure hunt may have been made possible by clever software, but it also required expert human knowledge. His initial drawing of the craft looked more like a technicolor snowman stacked with red, green, and blue circles. The goal was to mimic the way satellites typically capture different wavelengths of light using separate sensors that aren’t always synchronized in time, creating multiple disjoint views of objects. And that generates false positives.

Satellite images capture the surveillance balloon which recently crossed the United States before being shot down this month.

Video: Synthetic

But the ability to map a path of surveillance balloons with such clarity could be a game-changer for national security, says Carnegie Council senior fellow Arthur Holland Michel, author of a book on drones and surveillance. The combination of AI with satellite imagery is undoubtedly a very powerful technology for surveillance, espionage and counterintelligence, he says.

Holland Michel also points out that satellite imagery and AI have their limits. The method by which Synthetatic first found the ball using a drawing could lead to false positives if the object of interest was something more complex or less publicly documented, such as a tank. Things often seem a little weird and unfamiliar from above, he says.

There’s undeniable potential there, says Holland Michel, but it’s easy to think that this combination of satellites and AI is an all-seeing capability that will lay the bare bones. It’s useful in some cases, like the ball, he says, but probably not in all scenarios.

This is something Jaskolski acknowledges, but he also sees the project as an example of how human expertise and hard work can be enhanced by AI. This human-machine collaboration is my idea of ​​how AI works today, he says. And that’s certainly how we build our product. The tool is currently being used for humanitarian purposes, including by the United Nations World Food Program to find flood victims.

The chase for the ball isn’t over just because Jaskolski managed to track it across the United States. He says the process is resource-intensive because the software isn’t perfect and generates a lot of potential sightings that need to be narrowed down by people. But we like to keep following it, he says. Whether we go back to China or not, at least we feel like we’ve solved a technical problem. Wed be crazy not to try.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/how-one-guys-ai-tracked-the-chinese-spy-balloon-across-the-us/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos