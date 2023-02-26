5 Wall Street experts predict the fate of the US economy





Wall Street is torn over whether the United States can still avoid a recession in 2023. Bullish commentators say the economy can keep roaring and avoid a downturn altogether. Here's what five Wall Street pundits are saying about the fate of the economy this year.

Wall Street is torn over the state of the economy and investors are divided on whether the Federal Reserve can still guide the United States to a soft landing while raising interest rates to combat the crisis. ‘inflation.

Over the past year, central bankers have hiked interest rates by 450 basis points to contain prices, a move that took rates to their highest levels since 2007 and weighed heavily on stocks and the obligations.

Experts warn that higher rates could overtighten the economy and lead to a recession. Investors and commentators are divided into three camps: those hoping for a slight slowdown and a steady decline in inflation (i.e. a soft landing), those bracing for a more severe recession (a hard landing) and those who say there will be “no landing”. “, an optimistic scenario where the economy continues to roar without slowing down at all.

Here’s what five Wall Street pundits are saying about the fate of the economy this year.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Jamie Dimon REUTERS/Larry Downing

A soft landing is possible, but markets face “scary stuff” ahead, according to the JPMorgan boss. In a recent interview with CNBC, Dimon warned that positive economic indicators, such as a strong labor market and robust consumer spending, could only give a limited view of the health of the economy.

“It’s today. Ahead of us are scary things, and you and I know there’s always uncertainty,” Dimon said. “It’s a normal thing.”

Although JPMorgan had forecast a mild recession, Dimon previously said his team was bracing for a more severe downturn. He warned last year that a recession could hit the economy over the next nine months, which could send the S&P 500 down an “easy” 20%.

Kevin O’Leary, “Shark Tank” Investor Kevin O’Leary Mark Davis/Staff/Getty Images

“Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary remained bullish on the market in 2023 and argued for a soft landing.

Although inflation remains high, the labor market is robust: the United States added 517,000 jobs in January, nearly double economists’ expectations. Additionally, consumer spending is still strong, O’Leary added.

“We could actually get what people keep saying is an impossible soft landing. And what that means to me is an 8% return, probably 6% appreciation of the capital and 2% dividend yield this year. It’s not the best year ever, but certainly not a 20% correction from where we are here,” he said Wednesday in an interview with Fox Business.

Stocks have weakened in recent weeks on investor pricing in two more Fed rate hikes in upcoming meetings. But markets have now “corrected accordingly,” O’Leary said, suggesting headwinds were now fully priced in.

Jeremy Siegel, Professor at Wharton Jeremy Siegel Scott Mlyn/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Top economist and Wharton professor urged investors to stop throwing a ‘tantrum’ over high inflation, and said it’s possible the Fed could avoid a recession and a slowdown as long as the economy remains strong.

“I see a stronger economy than four weeks ago,” Siegel said in a recent interview with CNBC, adding that inflation may be overstated in official statistics. Although prices hit 6.4% in January’s Consumer Price Index report, key CPI elements like housing inflation may lag official figures, a- he declared. Meanwhile, more recent metrics show home prices have plunged from their 2022 highs.

He added that there was a greater chance of a “no landing” scenario than a soft or hard landing, especially given the strength of the labor market which has so far resisted efforts to Fed tightening.

David Rosenburg, Chief Economist of Rosenberg Research David Rosenberg Screenshot via Bloomberg TV

The idea that the United States can continue to grow and avoid a recession or a slowdown is a “fairy tale”, according to economist David Rosenberg, who brushed off investors’ hopes of a “no-landing” scenario in a recent interview with CNBC.

He pointed to signs of strain in the economy, which could point to a slowdown ahead. For example, the Treasury yield curve on 2- and 10-year notes is currently showing its deepest inversion in over 40 years, a historically reliable indicator of an impending downturn.

And while fourth-quarter GDP beat economists’ expectations, economic activity was actually slightly negative on a month-to-month basis, Rosenberg said, suggesting the United States is already in a slowdown.

“I don’t think there’s a ‘get out of jail’ card for the economy, against the backdrop of the Fed’s sharpest tightening cycle and the most inverted yield curve since 1981. We don’t We just haven’t seen the full weight of the rate shock yet,” he added.

DoubleLine CEO Jeff Gundlach Jeffrey Gundlach REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

“Bond King” Jeffrey Gundlach has warned that a recession is headed for the US economy and investors should be prepared for it, no matter how severe.

“As long as we’re going into a recession you need to have some degree of protection. It doesn’t matter if it’s raining half an inch an hour or it’s raining two inches an hour either way you need an umbrella , “he warned in a recent interview with Yahoo Finance.

Gundlach warned that inflation would remain stubborn in the face of Fed tightening efforts and pointed to the inverted yield curve, which he called “the best indicator of the economy’s future.”

Fed officials also said they intended to raise interest rates until the labor market eases, with an unemployment target of 4.6%. That’s about a percentage point higher than the current unemployment rate and an increase of more than 50 basis points has never been achieved without a recession, he warned.

