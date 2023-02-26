



Britain’s Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update on Saturday that Russia may have exhausted Iran’s supply of one-way strike unmanned aerial vehicles, or OWA-UAVs.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said there had been no reports of vehicles being used in Ukraine since around February 15, and at least 24 were reported down between late January and early February.

The Ministry of Education said scores were ruined in the first few days of the year.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense says Ukraine will seek to stock more unmanned vehicles despite its bad record of destroying its intended targets.

According to the Pentagon report, Russia is likely to view them as useful decoys that could divert Ukraine’s air defenses away from more effective Russian cruise missiles.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Russia could not go unpunished for killing so many people in Ukraine. He said Russia’s military and political leadership wanted it referred to the International Criminal Court.

Zelenskyy said they must be held accountable. I believe in responsibility.

On Friday, a year after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, the White House announced that the Pentagon would commit an additional $2 billion to Ukraine’s defense against Russia.

The package includes additional ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), 155mm shells, ammunition for the Laser Guided Rocket System, and funds for equipment training, maintenance and upkeep. President Joe Biden promised that “Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the US commitment to support Ukraine’s infrastructure. Blinken said the State Department is working with the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Treasury Department to provide $10 billion in aid, including budgetary assistance to Ukraine and additional energy assistance to support Ukrainians suffering from Russian aggression.

The State Department also sanctioned more than 60 senior Russian officials, including cabinet ministers and regional leaders, and three companies running the country’s nuclear weapons program on Friday, marking the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The US also announced broader global sanctions against companies that help Moscow circumvent export restrictions and gain access to key technologies.

The Treasury said it was sanctioning Russia’s metals and mining sector. The action, taken in partnership with the G-7 leading industrial nations, punishes 250 individuals and businesses, cuts off funding to banks, arms dealers and technology companies involved in weapons production, and pursues those suspected of evading US state sanctions. From the United Arab Emirates to Switzerland.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said, “Our sanctions have had a short- and long-term impact, which is starkly evident in Russia’s struggle to replenish its arms and its isolated economy.”

