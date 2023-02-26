Chinese military orders US Navy plane out of its airspace





In an encounter that added to growing tensions between the United States and China, the crew aboard a Chinese fighter jet warned a US Navy surveillance pilot on Friday to stay away from the airspace Chinese.

The American plane was 30 miles from Chinese airspace over the South China Sea, but was warned to return by a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) agent who spoke to the American pilot during a radio call, according to CNN, whose reporter was on board the American plane at the time of the encounter.

“American planes, Chinese airspace is 12 nautical miles. Do not approach any further or you bear all the blame,” the voice said on the radio.

Lieutenant Nikki Slaughter, who was piloting the US Navy P-8 aircraft, responded quickly to the radio transmission, just as a Chinese aircraft armed with air-to-air missiles approached them.

“PLA fighter, this is the US Navy P-8A,” Slaughter said. “I have you on my left wing and I intend to continue west. I ask you to do the same, over to you.

The Chinese did not respond to Slaughter, but the Chinese pilot continued to escort the American aircraft for another 15 minutes a few hundred yards away.

Navy Commander Marc Hines, chief of the U.S. Navy’s mission at Kadena Air Force Base, Japan, played down the incident, describing it as “another Friday afternoon in the South China Sea,” in an interview with CNN.

But later in the mission over another part of the disputed region, near the Philippines, Slaughter’s plane spotted a PLA Navy guided missile destroyer. When Slaughter descended to 1,000 feet to take a closer look, she received further warnings.

American planes. American planes. It’s Chinese warship 173. You’re approaching me at low altitude. Express your intention, says a voice on the radio.

The PLA 173 warship is the destroyer Changsha, likely armed with dozens of surface-to-air missiles, according to CNN.

Slaughter, replied that she would keep a safe distance, but the Chinese ship replied, the American planes. American planes. This is Chinese warship 173. You are clearly endangering my safety. You are clearly endangering my safety.

I am an American military aircraft. I will maintain a safe distance from your unit, Slaughter replied, and the American mission, which the Navy described as routine, continued.

