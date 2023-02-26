The Last of Us episode 7 image teases Ellies time in military school





The new episode, Left Behind, will feature Storm Reid as Riley.

The Last of Us continues to rip people’s hearts out. Based on the video game franchise of the same name, it was episode after episode of pure horror and emotional angst. The final episode left fans with the show’s biggest cliffhanger yet with Joel’s (Pedro Pascal) life left hanging after he was fatally injured. If you’ve played the game, you know that the next episode will see Ellie (Bella Ramsey) reflect on her tragic past while trying to save Joel’s life. Now, a new image teases Ellie’s previous life in military school.

The new image sees Ellie in an office most likely being reprimanded for a fight. It’s something we see in the Episode 7 trailer. The quote accompanying the image claims that there’s a leader in Ellie that could serve as a clue to her future role in both the episode and in The Last of Us Part II. However, the main purpose of this image is to set the stage for the Left Behind storyline. In-game, it was a side-story DLC that filled in some of the gaps in the main game while expanding on the people Ellie had already lost. This, of course, means the introduction of Ellie’s first love, Riley, who will be played by Storm Reid, and we’ll see their memorable but horrifying mall adventure come to life. The series will expand on the story before these events showing us the everyday life of Ellie trying to survive military school and the real world horrors of being a teenager.

As the image alludes to, the big theme of this episode is what it means to be a leader and the sacrifices that come with the title. Joel is willing to make those sacrifices and so is Riley given her status as a Firefly, but for Ellie, her road to becoming a reluctant leader is a pain she probably doesn’t want to face. You never know when the people you love will be taken from us and how Joel mirrors Ellie’s tragic experience with Riley is something the character doesn’t accept. Ellie will do anything to save Joel, and the context of her history with Riley will make her mission even more urgent.

When will the next episode of “Last of Us” air?

The new episode of The Last of Us, “Left Behind,” airs Sunday, February 26 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. Brace yourself with tissues because if you think the worst of the series’ horror is behind us, we haven’t seen anything yet. The Last of Us aqueducts are just getting started. Especially for Ellie who will go to the end of the Earth to save Joel. While we eagerly wait to see if Joel survives, you can see the new image below:

