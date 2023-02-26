Revealed: The United States has on average a chemical accident every two days | American News





Mike DeWine, the governor of Ohio, recently lamented the toll on residents of eastern Palestine after a toxic train derailed there, saying no other community should have to go through this.

But such accidents occur with striking regularity. A Guardian analysis of data collected by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and by nonprofit groups that track chemical accidents in the United States shows that accidental releases, whether from train derailments, truck accidents, pipeline ruptures or leaks and spills from industrial plants, occur. evenly across the country.

By one estimate, these incidents occur, on average, every two days.

These types of hidden disasters happen far too frequently, Mathy Stanislaus, who served as deputy administrator of the EPA’s office of land and emergency management during the Obama administration, told The Guardian. Stanislaus has led programs focused on cleanup of contaminated hazardous waste sites, chemical plant safety, oil spill prevention and emergency response.

In the first seven weeks of 2023 alone, more than 30 incidents have been recorded by the Coalition for Chemical Disaster Reduction, or about one every day and a half. Last year, the coalition recorded 188, compared to 177 in 2021. The group has tallied more than 470 incidents since it started counting in April 2020.

The incidents recorded by the coalition vary in severity, but each involves the accidental release of chemicals considered potential threats to human and environmental health.

Map of reported chemical accidents in the United States created by the Coalition to Prevent Chemical Disasters. Red icons indicate accidents from January 1 to December 31, 2022. Purple icons indicate accidents since January 1, 2023. Photograph: Coalition for Chemical Disaster Reduction

In September, for example, nine people were hospitalized and 300 evacuated in California after a caustic spill at a recycling facility. In October, authorities ordered residents to shelter in place after an explosion and fire at a petrochemical plant in Louisiana. In November, more than 100 residents of Atchinson, Kansas, were treated for respiratory problems and schools were evacuated after an accident at a beverage manufacturing plant created a chemical cloud over the city .

Among multiple incidents in December, a large pipeline ruptured in rural northern Kansas, smothering surrounding land and waterways in 588,000 gallons of diluted bitumen-based crude oil. Hundreds of workers are still trying to clean up the pipeline mess, at a cost pegged at around $488 million.

The precise number of hazardous chemical incidents is difficult to determine because the United States has multiple agencies involved in the response, but the EPA told the Guardian that over the past 10 years the agency has conducted an average of 235 emergency response actions per year, including responses. releases of hazardous chemicals or oil. The agency said it employs about 250 people dedicated to the EPA’s emergency response and removal program.

Living in daily fear of an accident

The coalition has counted 10 rail-related chemical contamination events in the past two and a half years, including the derailment in eastern Palestine, where dozens of cars from a Norfolk Southern train derailed on February 3, contaminating the community of 4,700 people with toxic vinyl chloride.

However, the vast majority of incidents occur at the thousands of facilities across the country where hazardous chemicals are used and stored.

What happened in eastern Palestine is a regular occurrence for communities living near chemical plants, Stanislaus said. They live in daily fear of an accident.

In total, about 200 million people are at regular risk, many of whom are people of color or from disadvantaged communities, he said.

According to a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report released last year, nearly 12,000 facilities across the country have extremely hazardous chemicals on-site in quantities that could harm people, the environment or property if accidental release. These facilities include, among others, oil refineries, chemical manufacturers, cold stores, fertilizer plants, and water and wastewater treatment plants.

EPA data shows more than 1,650 accidents at these facilities over a 10-year period between 2004 and 2013, or about 160 per year. More than 775 were reported from 2014 to 2020. Additionally, after analyzing crashes over a recent five-year period, the EPA said it found that crash evacuations affected more than 56 000 people and that 47,000 people had been ordered to shelter in place.

According to the EPA, accident rates are particularly high at petroleum and coal and chemical manufacturing plants. The most recorded accidents occurred in Texas, followed by Louisiana and California.

Bar chart of hazardous chemical accidents

Although industry representatives say the accident rate is trending down, worker and community advocates disagree. They say incomplete data and delays in reporting incidents give a false sense of improvement.

The EPA itself says that, by several measures, accidents at facilities are getting worse: Evacuations, sheltering, and the average annual rate of people seeking medical treatment from chemical accidents are on the rise. . Total annual costs are approximately $477 million, including costs related to injuries and fatalities.

Accidental releases remain a significant concern, the EPA said.

In August, the EPA proposed several changes to the Risk Management Program (RMP) regulations that apply to plants handling hazardous chemicals. The rule changes reflect EPA’s recognition that many chemical facilities are located in areas vulnerable to the impacts of the climate crisis, including power outages, floods, hurricanes and other weather events.

Proposed changes include improved emergency preparedness, increased public access to information about the risks of hazardous chemicals that communities face, and new accident prevention requirements.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has pushed back against tougher regulations, arguing that most facilities are operating safely, accidents are decreasing, and facilities affected by any rule changes provide essential products and services that help boost our economy and create jobs in our communities. Other opponents of tougher safety rules include the American Chemistry Council, the American Forest & Paper Association, the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers and the American Petroleum Institute.

View of the derailment site of a train carrying hazardous waste in East Palestine, Ohio. Photograph: Alan Freed/Reuters

The changes are unnecessary and will not improve safety, according to the American Chemistry Council.

Many workers and community advocates, such as the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace & Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW), which represents about one million workers, say the proposed rule changes don’t go far enough. .

And Sen. Cory Booker and U.S. Representative Nanette Barragan, along with 47 other members of Congress, have also called on the EPA to strengthen regulations to protect communities from dangerous chemical accidents.

The East Palestine train derailment is an environmental disaster that demands full responsibility and urgency from the federal government. We need the same urgency to focus on preventing these chemical disasters, Barragan said in a statement to The Guardian.

would be ready

For Eboni Cochran, a mother and volunteer community activist, the disaster in eastern Palestine has done little to strengthen her faith in the federal government. Cochran lives with her husband and 16-year-old son about 400 miles south of the derailment, near an industrial area of ​​Louisville, Ky., along the Ohio River that locals call Rubbertown. The area is home to a cluster of chemical manufacturing facilities, and curious smells and concerns about toxic exposures permeate the neighborhoods near the factories.

Cochran and her family keep what she calls backpacks handy in case of a chemical accident. They stock the bags with two spare clothes, goggles, first aid kits and other items they think they will need if they are forced to flee their home.

An aerial photo shows the removal of contaminated materials as cleanup continues in East Palestine, Ohio, February 18, 2023. Photograph: Tannen Maury/EPA

The organization she works with, Rubbertown Emergency Action (React), wants to see continuous air monitoring near factories, regular evacuation drills and other measures to better prepare people in the event of an accidental release of chemical products. But it has been difficult to make the voices of the inhabitants heard, she says.

Decision makers are not bringing affected communities to the table, she said.

In the meantime, React is trying to empower residents to prepare to protect themselves if the worst happens. Providing emergency escape backpacks to people near factories is a small step.

Even in small doses, some toxic chemicals can be dangerous. They can lead to long-term chronic disease, they can lead to acute disease, Cochran said. If there’s a big explosion, we were going to be ready.

This story is co-published with the New Lede, a journalism project of the Environmental Working Group.

