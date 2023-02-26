‘Last of Us’ Episode 7 Release Date, Start Time, Trailer and Plot for HBO’s Apocalypse Thriller





Next stop for The Last of Us central duo is expected to be Salt Lake City. However, plans were suddenly derailed for Joel and Ellie. Along with watching how the major hurdles of the present play out, fans will be treated to more flashbacks in Episode 7 of The Last of Us.

After the dramatic ending of Episode 6, Ellie finds herself with more responsibilities than she may be ready for. But first: how did she get here? Joel’s backstory has been on full display since the first episode of The Last of Us. Now it’s time to shed light on the mysteries of Ellie’s past, including her days at FEDRA academy, the events that led to leads to his discovery of immunity and his relationship with Riley, a character video game fans will instantly recognize in the Left Behind expansion. .

Here’s everything you need to know about The Last of Us Episode 7, including its release date, premiere time, plot, trailer, and more.

When is The Last of Us Episode 7 release date?

Episode 7 of The Last of Us lands on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

What is the release time of episode 7 of The Last of Us?

Ellie in her room at FEDRA school.

HBO

The Last of Us airs at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max weekly on Sundays.

How many episodes are there in The Last of Us?

Season 1 of The Last of Us features a total of nine episodes, which means that after this week’s installment, there are only two episodes left in the season.

What is the plot of episode 7 of The Last of Us?

Ellie and Riley inside the abandoned mall.

HBO

Episode 7 of The Last of Us, titled Left Behind, will detail Ellie’s life before she met Joel. It will chronicle her time at FEDRA military school, as well as the night she and her friend Riley sneak into an abandoned mall for a fun night out that quickly descends into terror.

The runtime of this episode is expected to last 56 minutes.

Who is in the cast of The Last of Us?

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal star as Ellie and Joel in The Last of Us. The shows’ central duo are backed by an impressive roster that includes Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Graham Greene as Marlon, Elain Miles as Florence, Rutina Wesley as Maria, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Jeffery Pierce as Perry, Nick Offerman as Bill, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Anna Torv as Tess and Nico Parker as Sarah.

Ashley Johnson, the original video game voice actor for Ellie, is also set to appear in this week’s episode as Anna Williams, Ellie’s mother.

Is there a trailer for episode 7 of The Last of Us?

Yes, HBO has released a preview of The Last of Us Episode 7, and it gives insight into Ellies’ past. The promo shows Ellie going through a tough time at FEDRA academy and getting into trouble fighting. Her friend, Riley, visits her after she disappears from school and takes Ellie to an empty mall for a fun adventure. The pair appear to be having an argument, but their disagreements have to be put on hold as they come face to face with the infected.

What happened in episode 6 of The Last of Us?HBO

Episode 6 of The Last of Us, titled Kin, picks up three months after Joel and Ellie left Kansas City. Now, in the depths of winter, Ellie and Joel have traveled the Midwest toward Wyoming in search of Joel’s younger brother, Tommy. With only a paper map to guide them through the desert, they must seek help.

As Ellie hides upstairs, Joel threatens an isolated old local couple for directions. The lovely couple, however, are unfazed and feed them soup. They confirm their location on the map (inside Yellowstone National Park) and warn Joel of the dangers that lie west across the river. Namely, a group of people who will murder the infected and the survivors equally. Nonetheless, that’s where Ellie and Joel are headed. On the way home, Joel appears to be suffering from some sort of panic attack that leaves him briefly motionless. He insists that these are just the effects of the cold air.

Making a campfire for the night, Ellie and Joel discuss their hopes and dreams for the future in the storyline that Ellie’s blood saves the world. Joel says he owns a sheep ranch. Ellie wants to become an astronaut, like Sally Ride. Back on the road, after passing by a working hydroelectric dam and crossing a large river, Ellie and Joel are quickly surrounded by a hostile group of horsemen. A man tells them they will be sniffed by a dog that can smell if someone is infected and will tear them apart if they are. Ellie and Joel look terrified as the dog approaches Ellie. Luckily, when Joel turns around, the dog happily licks a giggling Ellie.

When Joel tells the group that he is looking for his brother, a woman approaches him and asks his name. After answering, he and Ellie are driven on horseback into a gated commune that looks like a normal small town filled with families, storefronts of work, and even a giant festive Christmas tree. Driving further down the main street of town, Joel spots Tommy and calls out his name. The two brothers run towards each other and share an emotional embrace.

Having a full meal in a cozy dining room, Joel and Ellie chat with Tommy and the woman who discovered them earlier, Maria. It turns out the two are married, much to Joels’ surprise. Ellie tells him to say congratulations, which he ends up doing, very awkwardly. Tommy and Maria explain that the town of Jackson remains protected and relatively unknown by scattering bodies of bad guys around its borders as well, while deliberately avoiding the radio, which Joel isn’t too happy to hear given that when he lost contact with Tommy, he feared the worst for his brother.

Maria leads Ellie to an empty but well-maintained house where she can shower. She also leaves her clean clothes to change into and a menstrual cup. Afterwards, Ellie crosses the street to where Maria and Tommy live and sees the names of two people on a plaque above the fireplace. While cutting Ellie’s hair, Maria reveals that one is her son’s name and the other, Sarah, is Joel’s daughter.

Meanwhile, Joel and Tommy catch up at a bar and things get tense. Joel isn’t thrilled that Maria’s protective measures mean Tommy cut radio contact. Joel tells Tommy he wants him to take Ellie to the Fireflies facility, but Tommy tells him he can’t since Maria is pregnant. Joel is quite unsupportive and dismissive of his younger brother, likely due to the trauma he suffered with his own child. Tommy says just because life has stopped for Joel doesn’t mean his life has to stop too. Joel storms out. Outside, Joel sees a young woman who looks like his daughter from behind, causing him to have another panic attack.

Later that evening, Maria brings Ellie to watch a movie with the other kids and families in town. Tommy goes to find Joel in a workshop, where he tries to repair his shoes. Tommy hands him a new pair and apologizes for his harsh comments earlier. For the first time, we see Joel having an emotional breakdown, confessing to his brother that he’s scared all the time now and worries that he can’t protect Ellie. He explains Ellies’ immunity to Tommy and insists that Tommy take him to Colorado, where the Fireflies Research Facility is located since he is younger and more capable. Tommy finally agrees to take her out at dawn. Back home, Joel discovers that Ellie overheard their conversation. Upset and feeling abandoned once again in her life, Ellie brings up Sarah. Joel doesn’t care and leaves the room.

Joel and Ellie ride to the Fireflies Research Facility.

HBO

Ellie is packing her bags in the morning when Tommy comes to pick her up. He takes her to the stables, where Joel is preparing a horse for the journey. He tells Ellie that her only fair is her choosing who she wants to take her. She quickly chooses Joel and that’s it. The brothers share a touching goodbye and Tommy tells them both that they have a place here, if they wish. Joel and Ellie then depart together, heading to Eastern Colorado University, about a week’s journey.

Arriving a few days ahead of schedule, they find the research lab, but no one is there except for a group of monkeys that have escaped from a lab. The building is deserted, but Ellie and Joel find a map pointing to Salt Lake City. They decide that’s where they’ll be heading next. However, before they can leave, they spot a few bandits looking for them. Joel and Ellie sneak out the back and get to their horse, but a man attacks Joel from behind. Joel manages to break the attackers neck, but he was also stabbed. They manage to flee on their horse, with Ellie shooting from the back.

Outside the university campus, no one seems to follow them anymore. Suddenly, Joel falls off the horse and collapses to the ground, unconscious and bleeding from his wound. The episode ends with Ellie pleading for Joel to open his eyes and saying she doesn’t know how to survive on her own.

Will there be a season 2 of The Last of Us?

Yes, a second season of The Last of Us has been confirmed by HBO and creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin. Additionally, the original video games, The Last of Us Part I and Part II (and possibly soon a Part III), leave plenty of ground for adaptation in the future of the series.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inverse.com/entertainment/last-of-us-episode-7-release-date-time-trailer-plot-hbo-max

