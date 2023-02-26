Death of NH woman in US Virgin Islands under investigation





St. John, Virgin Islands —

US Virgin Islands police are investigating the death of a 42-year-old New Hampshire native, investigators have confirmed.

Jamie Cail, of New Hampshire, died earlier this week after being found unconscious in her home.

The Virgin Islands Police Department said a clinic in St. John reported the death shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Around midnight, Cail’s boyfriend left a local bar to check on her at their home. When he got home, he saw her on the ground, police said.

With the help of a friend, the man was able to get Cail into a vehicle and take him to the Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic, police said.

At the clinic, CPR was performed and 911 was called, but police reported that Cail had succumbed to his “illness”.

According to Cail’s family, the 42-year-old was born in Claremont, New Hampshire. She was a star swimmer and spent much of her youth competing across the country.

“She was just a very beautiful person,” a friend told News 9. “She had a huge heart. She was really loving, kind, beloved and popular on the island and everyone knows her.”

Cail had worked at a local cafe, where she interacted with many people in the community, her friends said.

“Everyone, from the older generation, from local families to younger people, everyone loved him,” her friend said.

The case is being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

News 9 has contacted Virgin Island police for more information about the death, but has not yet received a response.

