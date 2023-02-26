How US shells filled with anti-tank mines helped Ukraine win





Ukraine’s unexpected use of remote mines helped give it the upper hand in the fighting in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine used US-supplied remote-controlled anti-armour mines fired into shells to destroy Russian tanks. The United States sent Ukraine at least 7,200 RAAM shells in its aid programs. Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for recording!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

Ukraine’s use of US-supplied remote-controlled anti-armour mines has helped stop Russian forces and destroy its tanks and armored vehicles in the Donetsk region, where heavy fighting is raging.

Several videos circulated on social media appearing to show Russian tanks driving into minefields and exploding.

A new Russian offensive in Vuhledar began in late January involving the Pacific Fleet’s 155th Marine Brigade, according to reports.

Almost the entire 5,000-man brigade was destroyed near Vuhledar, with soldiers killed, wounded or taken prisoner, Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi, head of the Ukrainian Defense Forces’ Tavriskiy District Unified Press Center, told Politico on 12 FEBRUARY.

According to reports, part of the reason for Ukraine’s military success in battling Russian forces around the mining town is their use of the US-provided Remote Armor Mine System (RAAM).

The Remote Anti-Armor Mine system is a 155 mm howitzer shell containing nine anti-tank mines. When the shell is fired over an open area, the tiny mines are widely scattered on the ground.

This means that Ukrainian forces can lay the mines remotely rather than by hand, as is usually the case with traditional landmines.

Since last year, the United States has sent Ukraine at least 7,200 RAAM shells in its aid programs.

Paul Jawin (@PaulJawin) February 6, 2023

According to Forbes, Ukraine uses RAAMs supplied by the United States as well as the Soviet TM-62, which is a traditional mine.

Russian forces struggled to counter Ukrainian mines, especially RAAM shells raining down from above.

Ukrainian soldiers wait for Russian forces to fight their way through a minefield before firing new mines into the freshly cleared path, Forbes reported.

The outlet said the best way for Russian forces to stop RAAM would be to suppress the guns that fire the mine shells.

(((Tender))) (@Tender) February 12, 2023

In recent weeks, intense fighting has taken place in Vuhledar and nearby villages as Russia appears to be stepping up its offensive in the Donetsk region.

Despite multiple assaults, Russian forces appear to be floundering and facing mounting casualties as Ukraine continues to push back.

Although the exact number of casualties from the offensive is unconfirmed, Russia’s tactical errors and battlefield casualties have even drawn rare criticism from Russian military bloggers, an unusual move given that Russia has made criticism of the war illegal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/mines-russias-advance-ukraine-vuhledar-2023-2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos