Yellen says US inflation fight ‘isn’t a straight line’ after rising price data

BENGALURU, Feb 25 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Saturday that new U.S. data showing inflation jumped unexpectedly in January indicated that tackling inflation “does not is not a straight line” and that more work is needed.

In an interview with Reuters at a meeting of G20 financial leaders in India, Yellen dismissed arguments by some economists that a recession or significantly higher unemployment was needed for the Federal Reserve to win its fight against inflation. , sticking to his view that inflation can still be reduced. while maintaining a dynamic labor market.

The strongest U.S. consumer spending data in nearly two years showed Friday that the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index, unexpectedly jumped in January, calling into question whether the Fed is lagging behind in its fight against inflation.

Revisions to earlier data showed previous disinflation was milder than previously reported and the data bolstered financial market fears that the Federal Reserve could continue to raise interest rates into the summer. .

“I think this report has shown that it’s not going to be a straight line – disinflation is not a straight line,” Yellen said, adding that inflation “remains a problem.”

“It’s a reading, but core inflation still remains above what is in line with the Fed’s target, so there is still work to be done,” Yellen added.

But she said inflation had fallen further significantly over the past year and that trend was likely to continue as housing leases were still adjusting at lower levels from their peaks in the month. pandemic era.

“We see reasons for, in the coming months, further declines in inflation, particularly given the importance of housing in the global indices,” she said.

UNNECESSARY RECESSION

A new study by three leading economists released on Friday also suggested the Fed would need a recession or significantly higher unemployment to win its fight against inflation.

The authors, including JP Morgan chief economist Michael Feroli, Columbia Business School professor Frederic Mishkin and Brandeis International Business School professor Stephen Cecchetti, found that in 16 past cases of central bank-induced disinflation , none have come without a recession.

“I don’t accept this as a sweeping statement that must always be true,” Yellen said, joining Fed officials’ backlash against the study.

She said that sometimes recessions are necessary to bring down inflation, like in the 1970s when there was a strong wage-price spiral.

“But I believe that’s not the current situation,” Yellen said. “And I have said many times and I continue to believe that there is a path to reducing inflation that would be consistent with maintaining a strong labor market.”

