By the numbers: US military aid to Ukraine





Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, launched just a year ago, has resulted in a staggering amount of US military aid for the war-torn country.

This has sparked a deep political debate about the level of support the United States should offer, although so far there has been more agreement than disagreement on the offer of aid to Ukraine.

Here’s a look at the numbers behind the spending that show what US dollars are used for and how they compare to other federal spending.

$77,500,000,000

Total U.S. spending on Ukraine from January 2022 to January 2023.

How does this compare to large non-military items: $29,300,000,000

Cost of US military assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on February 24, 2021. Click here to see what equipment it has funded.

$45,000,000,000

Total additional emergency funds, from the Supplementary Appropriations for Ukraine Act, “to advance overall security, economic recovery, energy security and Ukraine’s ability to respond to the humanitarian crisis in course created by the Russian attacks”.

$1,900,000,000

Humanitarian assistance to support displaced people, including refugees, and other vulnerable populations and communities inside Ukraine and throughout the region.

$4,000,000 each

Approximate unit cost of a HIMARS rocket launcher system (plus over $100,000 per missile). The United States has so far sent more than 20 HIMARS to Ukraine.

$10,000,000 each

Base cost of an M1 Abrams tank. The United States finally agreed to send 31 of the tanks to Ukraine last month, although they could take months to arrive.

What the World Thinks of Ukraine Support $13,000,000,000

Budget support to the Government of Ukraine (GOU) through World Bank mechanisms.

Source: Kiel Institute

What the United States has spent on Ukraine so far compared to other military commitments: Highlights of the distribution of the $29.3 billion in military assistance: Infantry weapons/equipment Over 8,500 Javelin anti-armour systems Over 50,000 other anti-armour systems and ammunition Over 1,600 Stinger anti-aircraft systems 2,590 TOW missiles 13,000 grenade launchers and small arms Over 111,000,000 small arms cartridges Over 75,000 sets of vests bulletproof and helmets Thousands of surveillance systems, night vision goggles, thermal imaging systems, etc. C-4 and other explosives for demining Mines and demining equipment More than 350 generators Air defense 8 NASAM systems 12 Avenger air defense systems HAWK air defense system missiles Laser-guided rocket systems Air defense battery and ammunition Patriot RIM-7 missiles for air defense -radiation missiles (HARM) Manned aircraft Drones More than 700 armed Switchblade drones 1,800 armed Phoenix Ghost drones VAMPIRE Counter-u unmanned aerial systems 15 unarmed aerial systems ScanEagle unarmed aerial systems Puma Coastal defense 2 Harpoon coastal defense systems 58 coastal and river patrol boats Unmanned coastal defense vessels RIM-7 missiles for air defense Radar, satellite communications and services 4 satellite communication antennas 2 drone radars 10 air surveillance radars More of 50 counter-artillery radars 4 counter-mortar radars Communication systems Secured tactical ons Artillery and ammunition 160 155mm howitzers and up to 1,094,000 artillery shells 72 105mm howitzers and 370,000 artillery shells 38 HIMAR systems 30 120mm mortar systems and ammunition 100,000 ammunition 125 mm tank shells 10,200 155 mm rounds Remote-controlled anti-mine systems (RAAM) 65,000 152 mm artillery shells 50,000 122 mm GRAD rockets 30 120 mm mortar systems and approximately 166,000 shells 545,000 25 mm shells 20 mortar systems of 60 mm and 82 mm Ground support vehicles Over 1,700 Humvees 109 Bradley combat vehicles 298 tactical vehicles to tow weapons 34 tactical vehicles to recover equipment 30 ammunition support vehicles 44 trucks 88 trailers 10 command post vehicles Over 100 light tactical vehicles Tanks and armored vehicles 45 refurbished T-72B tanks (sent from the Czech Republic) 300 M113 armored personnel carriers 250 s M117 Armored Security Vehicles 580 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles 100 Armored Medical Treatment Vehicles 31 MaxxPro MRAP Vehicles 31 M1 Abrams Tanks 90 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers 6 Armored Utility Trucks The Russian-Ukrainian War, One Year in Nikki Fried to lead Florida Democrats for party president

Since Russia first attacked Ukraine a year ago on February 24, the United States has funneled nearly $50 billion in aid to the war-torn country, including humanitarian support , financial and military. Aid deployment timeline:

February 24, 2022: Russia attacks Ukraine after Kremlin troops have gathered for weeks along the country’s border. February 25, 2022: The United States pledges its first military aid package to Ukraine, $350 million worth of weapons, including Stinger anti-aircraft missiles. March 11, 2022: Ukraine takes possession of 5 Mi-17 helicopters promised by the United States in January, and more are on the way. March 16, 2022: The United States agrees to send Switchblade unmanned aerial systems – armed drones that are launched from the ground and kamikaze their targets – to Kyiv, along with other Stinger anti-aircraft systems, Javelin anti-tank weapons and more as part of an $800 million package deal. April 13, 2022: US expands types of weapons it gives Ukraine in $800 million weapons package that includes howitzers, artillery, unmanned boats for defense coast and other equipment not included in previous aid packages. Anticipating that the war will last longer than originally anticipated, Under Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks sits down with defense CEOs from major companies such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon, BAE Systems and more to discuss of the industrial impact on the production of arms for Ukraine. April 21, 2022: The Pentagon announces Phoenix Ghost attack drones to Ukraine as part of an $800 million lethal aid package. May 31, 2022: Administration officials reveal that the United States is sending High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to Ukraine (HIMARS), as part of a $700 million package. The weapon is the first advanced long-range rocket system sent to Ukraine, with rounds capable of firing around 80 km. The systems give kyiv more accuracy on distant targets than the artillery previously sent. June 15, 2022: The United States announces that it will provide two Harpoon vehicle-mounted coastal defense systems for coastal defense as part of a billion-dollar military assistance package to Kyiv. July 1, 2023: The Department of Defense unveils an $820 million weapons package including two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), air defense systems that can hit targets up to 100 miles away and are used to protect skis over Washington, DC August 8, 2022: United States confirms sending AGM-88 High Velocity Radiation Missiles (HARM) to Ukraine. August 19, 2022: The Pentagon announces it will send TOW anti-tank missiles to Ukraine for the first time along with Scan Eagle unmanned aerial systems as part of a $775 million security assistance package . Aug. 24, 2022: The United States commits VAMPIRE unmanned aerial systems — which use small missiles to fire drones into the sky — as part of a $2.98 billion weapons package. Nov. 4, 2022: The Pentagon announces that it will for the first time fund tanks – specifically T-72s from the Czech Republic – sent to Ukraine under a $400 million military assistance package. December 21, 2022: The United States announces it will donate a Patriot surface-to-air missile defense system to Ukraine as part of a larger $1.85 billion security assistance package. The system – designed to strike medium and high altitude targets such as missiles, fighter jets, bombers and drones – is seen as a major win for Ukraine as it had pleaded with Western authorities for the system for months. January 6, 2023: The administration announces that it will send the M2 Bradley combat vehicle to Ukraine for the first time under a new $3.75 billion military assistance program. January 15, 2023: Ukrainian troops arrive at Fort Sill, Oklahoma to begin months-long training on Patriot systems. January 19, 2023: The Pentagon announces a $2.5 billion package to include hundreds of additional armored vehicles – including Stryker armored vehicles for the first time. January 25, 2023: The United States agrees to send Ukraine 31 M1 Abrams tanks worth $400 million, changing course after initially insisting the vehicle was not suitable for the combat and consolidating an agreement with Germany to send its Leopard tanks to the conflict. Feb. 3, 2023: The latest installment of lethal U.S. aid to Ukraine, worth nearly $2.2 billion, includes for the first time the ground-launched small-diameter bomb, a rocket explosive tipped with a range of 90 miles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/3871459-by-the-numbers-u-s-military-aid-to-ukraine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos