Ukraine war: Some US military figures say stalemate cannot be broken





By the end of March last year, barely a month after Russia invaded Ukraine, the war was already at an impasse. And that’s where we are now, at the end of the first year of the war. Russia cannot win because NATO has its global position at stake and will support Ukraine all the way, but Ukraine and NATO cannot win for fear of a Russian nuclear escalation.

As a recent report in Culturico makes clear, part of the myth of a stable nuclear deterrent rests on the assumption that nuclear powers would never consider using nuclear weapons first. But that is certainly not the position of Russia or, for that matter, of NATO.

Prospects for negotiations appear dim and a violent long-term stalemate all too likely, but many questions remain. Has Russia Lost Its Global Status? Can he maintain his army at the necessary level given his formidable losses to date? Can its current rate of arms production be maintained? And what changes might be afoot in terms of internal support for Vladimir Putin?

On the other hand, will NATO and especially the United States maintain the current level of support for Ukraine? Are there new weapons and tactics that could shift the balance of military power in favor of Ukraine? What end to the war is the White House seeking, and could it be achieved without a dangerous escalation by Putin? Is there room for negotiations, even informal and unofficial ones?

Help us uncover the truth about Covid-19

The Covid-19 public inquiry is a historic chance to find out what really happened.

Make a donation

On the question of world status, Russia certainly lost its status in the first month of the war, when its forces failed to take Kiev and Donbass, could not invade let alone occupy Kharkiv, and were unable to gain control of the Ukrainian Black Sea coast to and beyond Odessa.

Despite this, global opposition to Russia’s aggression is nothing like Western politicians might have expected. Last week’s column sought to explain this, and since then a report revealing more about Southern attitudes has been released by the European Council on Foreign Relations, following a survey of 15 countries, including India and Turkey. As noted by The Guardian, the survey found stark geographic differences in attitudes towards war, democracy and the global balance of power suggesting Russia’s aggression could be a historic turning point marking the emergence of a post-Western world order.

Regarding the size of the Russian army, there is no doubt that the losses were significant. Putin was expected to announce a new mobilization during his State of the Union address this week, but instead chose to use his speech to withdraw from the New START strategic arms treaty with the United States, which aims to limit nuclear arsenals. Another mobilization is still possible, especially with the recent losses in the Donbass, but there are still few signs of such a mobilization.

As for armaments, Russia has problems with the supply of key components for missile guidance due to Western sanctions, which limits missile accuracy. But if the missiles are to be used for attacks on cities where precision is not essential, then it is less important.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opendemocracy.net/en/ukraine-war-russia-nato-stalemate-us-military-peacemakers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos