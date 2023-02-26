Brittney Griner calls for return of American detainees overseas at NAACP Image Awards : NPR





Cherelle Griner, left, and Brittney Griner, right, speak onstage at the 54th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday. Amy Sussman/Getty Images .

In one of her first public appearances since being released from Russian prison, WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner spoke at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, thanking people for their support and calling for the return of Americans still detained abroad.

“It’s so good to be here, especially with my beautiful and amazing wife and with all of you here today. I want to thank everyone,” Griner said onstage. “Let’s continue to fight to bring home all Americans still detained overseas.”

Griner and his wife, Cherelle Griner, were greeted on stage by the awards show host and actress Queen Latifah, who applauded the couple for their resilience.

“As we gather here tonight in the spirit of overcoming adversity, I want to take this moment to recognize someone who has done just that,” Queen Latifah said.

According to a study by the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, a group that advocates for the release of Americans taken hostage or wrongfully detained.

According to the organization, at least 60 Americans are currently being held hostage or wrongfully detained overseas. The majority of those detained are in Iran, China, Venezuela, Syria and Russia.

While nearly two-thirds of those wrongfully detained are eventually released, rescued or escape, the report found that nearly a third are still apprehended and nearly half of those currently detained have been detained for more than four years. .

Wrongful detention used to be a practice mainly practiced by terrorist organizations or other militant groups. But over the years, it has increasingly become a tool of adversarial governments, according to the study.

Last February, Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, traveled to Moscow to play the offseason in a Russian basketball league. Griner was arrested for drug trafficking upon arrival after customs officials found vaping cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner said the oil was legally prescribed to treat chronic pain issues and any violation of Russian law was unintentional.

After nearly 10 months of tense negotiations between the United States and Russia, Griner landed on American soil on December 8 as part of a prisoner exchange. In exchange for Griner’s release, the United States handed over convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

On the day of Griner’s return, President Biden said Griner was in “good spirits” but needed time to heal from the traumatic experience of being wrongfully detained.

At a press conference, Biden recalled an earlier letter from Griner in July while she was still in Russian jail, which struck a similar note to her plea Saturday at the awards ceremony.

Biden said, “She asked for a simple quote: ‘Please don’t forget me and the other American detainees. “”

