EU heads meet for N-Ireland Protocol talks, British Prime Minister | European Union News





Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab says Britain is close to negotiating a post-Brexit trade deal with Northern Ireland.

UK and European Union leaders are scheduled to meet in London on Monday to finalize a new deal aimed at resolving the trade and political turmoil in Northern Ireland caused by Brexit.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed to continue working directly towards shared and practical solutions to the various challenges related to the Protocol in Ireland and Northern Ireland. joint statement on Sunday.

So, President von der Leyen is due to meet the Prime Minister tomorrow in England.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said Britain was in the final stages of an agreement with the EU after more than a year of stop-start and sometimes bitter negotiations between London and Brussels over the overhaul of its 2020 withdrawal agreement.

Raab told the BBC on Sunday.

A deal would end the two-year stalemate between Britain and the European Union, but Sunak could face a battle with pro-Brexit Conservative MPs and pro-British Northern Ireland politicians to get a deal done. .

Key players in Northern Ireland, part of the UK, have set high standards for the kind of deals they will support, and Sunaks’ own Conservative Party is still shrouded in mystery over Brexit divisions that have crippled British politics at times since Britain’s 2016 leave vote. . EU.

As part of the withdrawal agreement, the United Kingdom signed an agreement known as the Brussels and Northern Ireland Protocol to avoid imposing politically contentious checks along its 500km land border with the Republic of Ireland, an EU member state.

However, as the protocol kept Northern Ireland on the EU’s single goods market, it effectively created a border for some goods moving from the UK.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expects success in negotiations where his predecessors have failed. [Rasid Necati Aslm/ Anadolu Agency]

trade tensions

Sunak hopes to succeed in a deal that his predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have failed to do, but pushing to overturn a huge poll deficit for the ruling Conservatives ahead of the expected general election risks overrunning his domestic priorities. next year.

Raab said the deal would address trade tensions by easing physical checks on goods the EU required under the original agreement.

He also said he hoped the deal would address concerns that the EU could set rules for Northern Ireland that could not be influenced by local voters and politicians.

“If there are new rules to be applied in relation to Northern Ireland, it is right that there is a Northern Ireland democracy check on them,” he said.

But he didn’t say the European courts would no longer have a say in Northern Ireland. That was a key demand of the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which is now refusing to enter into a new power-sharing agreement in Northern Ireland.

DUP Obstacle

DUP has set up 7 tests for every trade. The Sunday Times reported that while Sunak was confident the deal met these conditions, DUP party leader Jeffrey Donaldson said he was inclined to reject the deal.

Without DUP approval, Northern Ireland could have been left without a mandated government, meaning that one of Sunak’s main objectives in renegotiation would have failed.

Conservative euro-skeptics are likely to take the lead in the DUP’s final verdict, increasing the risk that Sunak’s party will be split, his agenda on the economy collapsed and health and immigration reforms derailed.

Asked if parliament would vote on approving the deal, Raab said lawmakers would have a chance to express themselves, but did not explicitly promise a vote.

That drew a sharp warning from MP Mark Francois, head of the euro-skeptical European study group.

“Given all of this history, it would be incredibly unwise for the government to try and get in trouble for this through the House of Representatives without a vote of any kind,” he told Sky News.

