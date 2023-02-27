Here’s how US states are preparing for a possible recession





Last month, the World Bank said a global recession was likely. And in the United States, there is a 57% chance of a recession by January 2024, according to analysis by the New York Fed.

How each state may fare individually in a recession varies widely. This is partly because a recession means greater reliance on rainy day funds or state reserve funds.

Justin Theal, a Fiscal 50 Project officer at Pew Charitable Trusts, described the rainy day funds as a state’s “best line of defense during a recession without major cuts.”

“If we assume that we are going to be heading into a recession next year, states are better prepared than they have ever been for a recession, and one of the key things to look at for state preparedness is to know how much they have in their rainy day fund,” Theal told Yahoo Finance.

“Fortunately, most states currently have record levels of rainy day funding and a significant amount of flexible federal pandemic assistance that will provide some breathing room to help manage these near-term fiscal uncertainties.” , he added. “But because inflation is more persistent than expected, it can really exacerbate many of the long-term challenges facing many state parties.”

Theal stressed the importance for states to closely analyze their savings to predict what their budgets might look like under uncertain future economic conditions and make policy changes accordingly.

Financial tools like fiscal stress tests can help determine if a state’s revenue stream is volatile. California, New Mexico, North Carolina, Utah and Maine are frequent users of the fiscal stress test, which helped North Carolina reach its recommended savings goal in 2022.

According to Pew Charitable Trusts, most states have enough money in their rainy day funds. California has the highest savings at over $47 billion and Montana has the least at $118 million.

However, large funds are not always the best indicators of how long a state can rely on its savings alone, as some states with larger budgets tend to have more spending. For example, Wyoming is the only state with a reserve fund of over $1 billion and can use its rainy day funds for up to a year, which would be almost all of his expenses. Illinois and Washington, on the other hand, would only last four days for only 1% of their usual expenses.

And as the Urban Institute noted, “because no two states share the same political or economic characteristics, it is hardly surprising that states experience different responses to economic upturns or downturns.”

A woman reads the sign displayed at a closed store in Miami on January 12, 2022. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP)

Hawaii, a state heavily reliant on tourism, could not rely solely on rainy day funds to balance its budget during the Great Recession.

“Changes in the general economy are affecting each of these states differently,” the Urban Institute wrote. “The national business cycle may not be the most accurate representation of a given state’s economic situation.”

Sales tax as a source

States generally rely heavily on revenue sources such as sales taxes, income taxes, and property taxes.

Sales taxes average just over 29% of state government revenue, according to Pew. There are currently 45 states (along with Washington, DC) that use general sales taxes, and that money is the primary source of revenue in 14 of them. Among the states most dependent on these taxes are Texas, Florida and Nevada.

During economic downturns and inflationary environments, consumers tend to cut back on spending. More than half of US consumers have indicated they are willing to cut back on their purchases due to rising prices and favor staples over discretionary and high-priced purchases. This does not bode well for state sales taxes.

Inflation generally increases sales tax revenue in the short term, as consumers continue to purchase goods at high prices, but during periods of high and sustained inflation in which price increases outpace growth payroll, spending cuts are expected, Katherine Loughhead, senior policy analyst at the Tax Foundation, told Bloomberg. This usually results in lower sales tax collection, especially since many states have exempted a variety of commodities from their sales tax base.

According to the Urban Institute’s latest State Tax and Economic Review, inflation-adjusted state sales tax growth was weak in the second quarter of 2022. Rising property prices drove overall growth sales taxes, but not enough to balance consumers pulling back on their spending.

“High inflation in all states disrupts these revenue trends, whether the state is more dependent on sales taxes, which tend to closely follow the ebbs and flows of inflation over time, or whether the state is more dependent on personal income taxes, which tend to become more volatile under inflationary conditions,” Theal said. “Overall, no state has come out unscathed in terms of inflation on its public finances.”

