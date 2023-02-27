Crypto Firms Brace for US Carpet Bombing as Europe Waves





We will have the best framework in the world in which businesses can grow, said Stefan Berger, the conservative German lawmaker who led the EU’s crypto rulebook which will come into force in the second half of 2024. We will have everything you need for an exploitable market.

It’s an argument that no American policymaker is in a position to make, with American politicians at odds over whether to embrace or discourage crypto growth and regulators taking matters into their own hands. The collapse of digital asset exchange FTX has only complicated matters, exposing widespread industry mismanagement and unseating its former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried, once a major crypto player. in Washington. Sympathetic US lobbyists and lawmakers are trying to keep the pressure on Congress by warning that the US is falling behind the rest of the world without a clearer set of rules.

At stake is the reputation of the Americas as a promoter of innovation and a global hub of finance. As the crypto world has lost its political clout in recent months, the advancement of the EU gives new motivation to industry allies in Congress to push their agenda forward.

The European Union before us. Swiss in front of us. Australians are waiting for us, said Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, a Republican bitcoin lawyer who has drafted a comprehensive crypto regulation bill. England ahead of us. So it’s not just about second and third world countries.

The contrast with the EU is clear because U.S. regulation of the industry relies on a mix of state-level rules and licenses that work alongside federal financial safeguards designed for old-school banking, traditional stock trading and commodity exchanges.

Despite the inconsistencies, crypto has thrived for years in the US system thanks to friendly approaches at the state level and little intervention from Washington.

But the sector is beginning to face a sweeping crackdown from federal agencies that have lost patience with what they see as a blatant display of traditional financial regulations on investing and lending.

We are feeling a moment of crypto rug bombing, where they seem to be trying to throw away anything they can within their authority or potentially overstepping their authority and we think that is shortsighted, said Kristin Smith, CEO of the Washington-based Blockchain Association. We think it’s bad for US competitiveness.

The EU’s openness to crypto is a stark turnaround: the Europeans crafted their new rules after essentially freezing the industry when Facebook, now known as Meta, announced its digital currency Libra in 2019.

European officials, driven by fears that big tech is raising private money, effectively blocked the project from being launched.

This episode prompted lawmakers to draft industry-specific regulations before similar crypto products could take hold on the continent.

The law on crypto-asset markets that EU policymakers have proposed, dubbed MiCA, sets strict rules for stablecoins, a type of digital asset like the now-defunct Libra, which is anchored to a national currency or other established financial product. It also creates investor safeguards, capital requirements, and corporate governance rules for the entire crypto market. Aides to US lawmakers have been in Brussels for the past few days to speak with European officials about the new law.

Europe is clearly outpacing the United States in establishing holistic regulatory frameworks for the crypto-asset industry, said Susan Friedman, international policy adviser at Ripple, a digital currency company that is launching a legal challenge against a lawsuit in lawsuit brought by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Europe will become a natural hub for responsible participants in the future.

Certainly, some European officials fear that the new law will not be enough to prevent another debacle at a global crypto company like FTX. They want to add additional safeguards.

MiCA is a positive step in the right direction, but it is certainly not perfect or complete, said Ernest Urtasun, a leftist Spanish Green parliamentarian who helped draft the regulations. There is still work to be done to address the regulatory and supervisory challenges we face today.

Mark Hays, senior policy analyst at Americans for Financial Reform, said parts of the EU regime may be more permissive in the eyes of the crypto industry compared to the direct effort underway in the US. to simply apply the existing rules.

The tension between the European Commission, Council and Parliament means EU rules are particularly complicated, and it’s an environment in which industry lobbyists thrive, Hays said.

In the United States, pressure from the crypto industry is collapsing with its skeptics in Congress unfazed by the prospect of Europe taking market share. And some high-profile crypto business players say the EU is still not a welcoming place to operate.

Crypto isn’t like it offers that many jobs, Senate Speaker Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), a digital currency critic, said in an interview. Companies always threaten to relocate when they play with the system.

Dante Disparte, chief strategy officer and head of global policy at stablecoin issuer Circle, said he would take the US regulatory ambiguity in the nearly five-year rush and wait for the Europeans to jump in. when drafting and implementing their new law.

Disparte speaks from experience. He was one of the leaders of Facebook’s Libra project, which EU officials blocked from starting.

You might not like that America is stuck in a constitutional fintech crisis that protects and preserves states as labs for fintech innovation in the country, he said. But it’s a powerful feature and not a bug.

Eleanor Mueller contributed to this report.

