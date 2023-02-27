Iran Hired Criminal Syndicate Spying on British Jews for Potential Murder Campaign Secretary





An Iranian-hired criminal syndicate is spying on British Jews in preparation for potential assassination operations against prominent community members, a British minister said. .

We know that Iran is using non-traditional sources to carry out these operations, including organized crime syndicates. They are paying criminal gangs to do surveillance. Basically, the Iranians are using UK-based crooks to spy on them, Security Minister Tom Tugendhat told the Jewish Chronicle on Thursday.

Earlier this month, news outlets reported detailed details of Catherine Perez-Shakdam, a former pro-Iranian expert who met with the Islamic Republic’s top leaders to radically change her views, rediscover her Jewish heritage, and speak out against the regime. testimonies were carried.

Perez-Shakdam recounted a meeting with Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei in 2017, saying the only thing that scared him was an Israeli attack. NGOs run by Jews who were doing something in each business field, important rabbis. They wanted to know their influence and where they lived with their families in order to target them.

They wanted to have a better understanding so that if Israel dared to attack Iran the diaspora would be subjected to a very nasty surprise so they would know how and where to attack. She told the Jewish Chronicle.

Get The Times of Israel’s Daily Edition by email and never miss the top news.

By signing up, you agree to the Terms.

Perez-Shakdam said he gained access to the top echelons of the Islamic Republic by gaining the trust of Nader Talebzadeh, Iran’s “chief propagandist” who died last year. She calls him the “Iranian Dr. Goebbels” after the notorious Nazi propagandist and says it was he who organized the incident in which her plan to kill a prominent Jew was presented to her.

An undated photo of British Sheriff Tom Tugendhat. (Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0)

Days after the JC report last week, British Minister Tugendhat told Parliament that Tehran had “attempted to collect information on Israeli and Jewish individuals based in the UK between 2020 and 2022”. He said the British government “was preparing for future deadly operations.

As of mid-February, Tugendat said on Monday that Britain had “responded to 15 credible threats to kill or abduct British nationals or UK-based individuals by the Iranian regime since early 2022”. This is a constant threat. This is not being done by rogue elements, it is a conscious strategy of the Iranian regime.

Three days later, Tugendhat explicitly told the Jewish Chronicle that initial reports of Tehran’s mapping project were accurate.

“You’re right.” He said. “We have very clear information about the hostile regime’s activities in the UK and we are watching very closely what their agents and those close to them are doing.”

Catherine Perez-Shakdam, a French woman of Jewish descent, interviews future Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi in Mashad in May 2017 (Screenshot: Russia Today).

We would not have mentioned the Jewish and Israeli targets without a good reason,” Tugendhat added. “I take any threat to anyone in the UK very seriously and the reason I have highlighted the Israeli and Jewish communities is because I have seen threats against them and Iranian operations. I do not issue these warnings lightly.

Perez-Shakdam revealed her surprising story in an interview with The Times of Israel last year. Born in Paris to Jewish parents who fled Nazi persecution, Perez-Shakdam converted to Islam and spent years working as a journalist and commentator in the Middle East, eventually emerging as a spokesperson for Iran’s state media, bringing Iran’s talking points to the world, and even Personal interview with future President Ebrahim Raisi.

Aaron Boxerman contributed to this report.

you are a devoted reader

I’m so glad you read the X Times of Israel article over the past month.

That’s why we started Times of Israel 10 years ago. To provide discerning readers like you with must-read articles about Israel and the Jewish world.

Now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we do not set a paywall. But the journalism we do is expensive, so The Times of Israel invites its important readers to join The Times of Israel community and support our work.

For as little as $6 a month, you can enjoy The Times of Israel AD-FREE while supporting quality journalism and accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel community members.

Thanks to David Horovitz, founding editor of The Times of Israel.

Join the community Join the community Already a member? Log in to view no more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/iran-hired-criminal-gangs-spying-on-uk-jews-for-potential-murder-campaign-minister/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos