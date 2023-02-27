Luciana Berger, former Jewish MP who left the British Labor Party over anti-Semitism, rejoins the party





Prominent British Labor MP Luciana Berger, who quit the party over anti-Semitism, said Saturday she would return to the opposition at the invitation of opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer.

“Labor has reached a major turning point under Keirs leadership,” Berger tweeted.

“I am happy to return to my political hometown,” she said. “I look forward to rejoining the party.”

Berger, 41, resigned from the Labor Party in 2019 under former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn. She later campaigned successfully for rival parties.

In her response to Starmer’s invitation to return, Berger wrote that Labor had “fallen into the abyss under the rule of Jeremy Corbyns”.

I never expected to witness the amount and viciousness of anti-Semitic racism espoused by those who could have entered the Labor Party, and to experience a leadership that treats anti-Semitism within the Party differently from all other types of racism. To condemn and encourage it, she wrote. But that’s exactly what happened.

Labor reached an important turning point under Keir’s leadership. I am happy to return to my political home. @UKLabour https://t.co/U3mSHol2PX

— Luciana Berger ???????? (@lucianaberger) February 25, 2023

Starmer took over as Labor leader in 2020 after Corbyn resigned after the party’s defeat in the election.

He shared the letter he sent to Berger on Twitter, tweeting, “My test for change was whether those who were justifiably appalled at how depraved we’ve fallen believe this is their party again.”

“You left because you were driven out because of threats, violence and racism,” Starmer said in the letter. Your actions were principled and courageous. But it was something that should never be taken by force. That day will forever be a stain on Labor history.

In 2020, the UK Equality and Human Rights Commission found Labor guilty of unlawful harassment and discrimination.

Corbyn was suspended from the party for rejecting some of the findings.

In a letter to Starmer, Berger wrote, “I was neither pleased nor comforted that the Party had been convicted of harassing a Jewish member.”

But she said she was “pleased” that Labor under Starmer’s leadership had received a clean bill of health from Britain’s anti-racist watchdog.

Berger, a Liverpool MP, left the Labor Party in February 2019, calling it institutionally anti-Semitic. Later that year she ran for Parliament as the Liberal Democrat candidate in Finchley and Golders Green, probably the most Jewish constituencies in Britain. She was defeated by Labor’s Mike Freer.

Example: Keir Starmer (left) and Jeremy Corbyn (House of Commons / PA via AP) in the House of Commons, London, Monday 26 November 2018.

Berger, who served as Labor leader in Israel before quitting the party, faced a no-confidence vote that was later undone by local party members who said she was persistently criticizing the leader, amid ongoing debate over anti-Semitism. party. Someone in her called her a “destructive Zionist”.

After leaving Labor, she formed The Independent Group with six other MPs who resigned from Labor in 2019. The party later became Change UK, but Berger left in June 2019.

Starmer said that Corbyn would not be allowed to run as the Labor Party candidate in the next election.

JTA contributed to this report.

