The Last of Us: Episode 7 Review





This review contains full spoilers for episode seven of The Last of Us, now available on HBO Max. To stay spoiler-free, check out our The Last of Us Season 1 review.

Ellies’ story takes center stage in the past and present as HBO’s The Last of Us shows us what made her the person she is today in Episode 7, a beautifully faithful retelling of the original games’ bonus chapter. Set weeks before Joel and Ellie meet, it’s an episode filled with rare joy as dreams turn into reality and posters on bedroom walls become fully playable arcade cabinets. It’s still The Last of Us, though; a show where the good times are never meant to last long.

Episode 7 sees the events of the DLC games, Left Behind, seamlessly intertwined with the main story. It’s all the better for him, too, with this insight into Ellie’s past perfectly placed to give us a deeper understanding of her at this point in the story. For most, it plays like a (slightly) happier memory as Ellie and her friend-turned-crush Riley get up for all the typical teenage activities of sneaking around in booze, jumping over rooftops and laughing at the corpses falling through the floors. Oh, to be young again.

The Last of Us HBO Series Character Guide

You can see in Ellie’s eyes how magical the mall’s illumination is; the screen suddenly saturated with color conjures up images of childish dreams like the start-up sequence of a long-sleeping spaceship or entering Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. Several scenes are pulled wholesale from the game, from carousel rides to photo booth sessions to Halloween mask dances, each cheerfully recreated.

Bella Ramsey shares great chemistry with Storm Reid, as Riley’s organized fun meshes with Ellie’s desire to rush to the next shiny thing. It’s a refreshing tone for a show that spends most of its runtime immersed in the despair that this post-pandemic world relentlessly delivers. Seeing Ellie in full goof mode is a rare treat and something we’ve only briefly covered before with the help of William Livingstone’s puns.

A true showcase of Ramsey’s performing talents.

This chemistry is the basis for a beautiful portrayal of a youngster’s sexual awakening and a true showcase of Ramsey’s talents as a performer – impressively showing a vast emotional range in the space of 50 minutes. respects, it acts as a condensed mirror of The Bill and Franks Story from Episode 3, although unfortunately we never got around to getting outside the walls of the mall due to the neglect of the young and of an unwanted party crasher.

This short burst of action seals their fate and fully implements the downward spiral of the episode. The tense encounter with the infected racer is deservedly rambling, and the girls’ fighting styles are as improvisational as you’d expect from two teenagers with very limited combat experience. Although they won the battle, they lose the war, each shyly revealing each other’s bites as shyly as they had only revealed their true feelings moments before. Ellies’ outburst of rage is an impressive outpouring from Ramsey as she shatters every glass surface in sight, a promising sign that Shell is successfully transforming into the revenge-fueled Ellie seen in Part 2.

Music is used brilliantly throughout with several clever popular music choices featured. Taking inspiration from Bills’ coded radio signal, two songs from the 80s are wonderfully used to signal impending danger. A-has Take On Me has special meaning for those familiar with the games, while The Cure’s Just Like Heaven is a fun nod to Ellie herself, a form of the cure enjoying a moment of heaven among the ‘hell. Likewise, 1960s track I Got You Babe by Etta James poignantly signals the hole about to be left in Ellie’s heart as Bills’ code of 60s music translates to Nothing.

Losing Riley is where we really come to see how Joel and Ellie’s similar journeys are both spurred on by past losses to avoid getting lost. Back in the present, taking care of Joel, Ellie not only stitches up a physical wound, but also aims to heal the pains of the past. It’s yet another moment of great strengthening for their bond, as they realize that life without each other is becoming truly unimaginable. No, it’s not a bottle-filling episode, but an episode delicately filled with crucial background information that makes Ellie who shaped everything she is today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/articles/the-last-of-us-episode-7-review The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos