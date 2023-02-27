Most drivers say aggressive bicyclists risk their safety | british news





Nearly two-thirds of drivers said they believe aggressive bicyclists pose a threat to their safety.

In a survey of nearly 2,000 motorists in the UK conducted by road safety charity IAM RoadSmart, 60% of drivers said they thought aggressive cyclists were a bigger problem now compared to three years ago.

A similar proportion said they would not support a law that always assumes responsibility for a collision with a cyclist or pedestrian in an urban area.

“The government has introduced a number of laws in recent years to address the everyday conflicts between motorists and cyclists,” said Neil Greig, Director of Policy and Research at IAM RoadSmart.

“However, our study found that this was of little use as most respondents still reported aggression and conflict among road users.”

Mr Greig added that while there is no “quick fix” to the problem, research has revealed an urgent need for the government to continue educating people about new highway laws.

The charity director also advised the government to invest in safe road markings for those who are “vulnerable road users” to minimize the chances of “collisions”.

“In the meantime, all road users, whether two- or four-wheeled vehicles, must remain calm and disciplined to help us all use Britain’s roads safely.”

READ MORE: Bicyclists may face speed limits and may require license plates, report says cyclists have been given priority in the new rules because drivers are ordered to keep their distance.

In 2021, about 108 people died in crashes caused by aggressive driving.

Cyclists can also cause ‘real harm’ when there is a ‘lack of caution’.

In 2022, then-Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps proposed a “Dangerous Biking Death” law.

Under the plan, cyclists who kill other road users would be treated the same as motorists.

Mr Shapps said the law was needed “to impress cyclists with the real harm that speed can cause when combined with lack of caution”.

“We must crack down on this disregard for traffic safety. The victims’ relatives have waited too long for this simple action,” he added.

Nearly 4 in 5 (78%) of IAM RoadSmart survey respondents said aggressive motorists are putting their safety at risk.

