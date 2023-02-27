The Last of Us HBO Episode 7 Recap: Ellies Origin Story





Note: My name is Gene Park. I’m a reporter covering gaming culture for the Washington Post. I’m following The Last of Us from the perspective of someone who’s played all the games (more than once).

The seventh episode of The Last of Us immediately answers the question posed by the final episodes’ cliffhanger: Yes, Joel is still alive and Ellie is frantically trying to keep him that way. But this episode also begins with a cliffhanger: Will Ellie take Joels’ advice and return to the safety of Jackson Township?

But first, we have to get to know Ellie on her own terms. This episode is an extended throwback to when Ellie was a student training to be a soldier under the Federal Disaster Response Agency (FEDRA), the fascist military organization that struggles to maintain order. in the big cities. No surprise: She’s a child who often gets into trouble and doesn’t easily listen to authority figures. After a fight with a bully, Ellie is reprimanded by a FEDRA officer who says she throws away a potential future of becoming an officer. The officer tries to tempt Ellie into praising her: There’s a leader in you.

Through Ellie’s eyes, we get the most in-depth look at the enigmatic and morally compromised FEDRA institution. It pretends to be benevolent, but in truth, it’s an organization mostly made up of selfish opportunists.

Later, Ellie is back in her room, surrounded by things that fascinate her: dinosaur stickers, space adventurer comics, a Mortal Kombat II poster, A-ha music tapes and Etta James, and her knife. It’s a military dorm, with a lights-out mandate for bedtime, and she’s alone in a room made for two. Someone sneaks into Ellie’s room while she’s sleeping and places their hand over her mouth. Ellie naturally freaks out, kicks the intruder, and opens her knife.

It’s her best friend, a girl named Riley, who’s been missing for three weeks. Riley thought Ellie would appreciate being surprised: In my mind, you loved it, Riley said.

Riley explains that she ran away to join the Fireflies, the rebellion group labeled as terrorists by FEDRA. She invites Ellie to hang out with her for a few hours so she can explain everything and promises to show Ellie the best night ever. [her] life. Ellie did military drills where she learned how to kill fireflies. Still, she eventually goes with Riley.

Riley scolds Ellie for fighting with her bully, advising her to pick her battles. Despite being branded as a potential leader by this FEDRA official, it’s interesting to see Ellie defer to Riley the same way she defers to Joel. Ellie resents taking advice, but you can tell she internalizes what she hears from people she depends on or admires. The two talk playfully and walk around the quarantine zone (long without seeing, Boston). The lighting in this sequence looks like stage lighting, and the two are obviously going through a staged roof. But that seems intentional; the colors pop and accentuate the lighter vibe.

The two find a dead body on the way to Riley’s surprise, reminding the audience that while this episode focuses on teen drama, it’s still set in a doomed world. They loot alcohol on the body before a jump scare. Perhaps a little excited to see a dead body, Ellie asks Riley to hold her gun. Throughout this series, Ellie ducks whenever violence occurs around her. She can’t help but be fascinated by death and the things that cause it.

Throughout this trip to the mall, Ellie nudges and nudges Riley over his supposed betrayal of FEDRA and defection to the Fireflies. Riley probably provides the most context of the show so far on how the Fireflies are organized and recruited, and how they do their business. Both characters defend their side, and it’s surprising how much Ellie defends FEDRA.

The trans narrative in The Last of Us Part II is compelling. There is so much more to do.

They finally arrive at the mall and Riley lights up the entire establishment with a few switches. I’m not sure mall lights work like that, but hey, I’m just a journalist. Here, the episode bombards the viewer with modern brands like CVS, Panda Express, the ubiquitous Subway, and even GameStop. Riley is there to show Ellie a good time at the mall. Ellie relishes seeing an escalator for the first time and spends a minute or two charming Riley’s (and the audience’s) pants playing with the seemingly impossible physics of escalators.

Riley asks why anyone would ever need a piece of Victorias Secret lingerie. Ellie responds Do you need me to explain it to you? is another of the standout line deliveries from Bella Ramseys. Son Ellie may feel a bit too adult, but much of this episode focuses on her youth; she laughs for most of her runtime. Nineteen-year-old Ramsey convincingly plays a girl who is still of age.

Riley says she wants to show Ellie the four wonders of the mall. The first is a carousel with a magic horse, as Ellie calls it; she revels in another working machinery that makes things happen on their own. Here we get the first hints of romance as the two ride their magical horses among the lights. The cinematography is tight, as the two characters navigate their feelings. Ellie still can’t let go that Riley left her behind and questions the fireflies again almost as if feeling jealous and abandoned. Riley says she just didn’t feel appreciated with FEDRA.

The next wonder is a quick stop at a mall photo booth. The third is an arcade, or for Ellie, the most beautiful thing she has ever seen. Miraculously, the Mortal Kombat II machine still works. This is the brand universe of HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery in action; Warner also owns the Mortal Kombat franchise. Here we see Riley take on the role of Mileena and pull off her Fatality Finisher (which probably counts as another miracle). How the hell did a 17-year-old girl in a fungal post-apocalypse learn this move? Did she find a printing strategy guide? GameFAQs.com, a game hints website, surely doesn’t work in this world either. She even teaches Ellie how to land a finishing move for another character, Baraka.

This is where the audience realizes there’s zombie stuff at the mall, as one wakes up nearby. Riley takes Ellie to a room she has turned into a hideout to give a gift (the pun that obsesses Ellie throughout the show) and Ellie discovers that Rileys is making bombs for the Fireflies. Ellie is upset: those bombs could have been used to kill her. Ellie leaves as Riley struggles to explain herself. She finally admits the truth: she brought Ellie to the mall to spend one last night with her. The Fireflies assigned her to a position in Atlanta, and Marlene (the Boston Firefly frontman from the first episode) refused to let Riley take Ellie with her.

Ellie intends to leave Riley, but turns around to find Riley at a Halloween store. She wants the pun that Riley was about to give her as a gift. The two reconcile and Ellie seems to accept Riley’s decision. In an effort to save the night, Riley inserts a tape into the store’s speaker system and the two dance. Ellie stops her awkward dancing to beg Riley to stay. Riley accepts. Ellie rushes in for a kiss, and we finally get confirmation that Riley was more than just a best friend to her. Ellie loved Riley.

The Last of Us tells a new but familiar queer love story

It’s The Last of Us, though, and no tender moment lasts: the aforementioned zombie crashes the party. After a struggle, Ellie is able to kill him. Trembling and wide-eyed, Ellie is overjoyed at her death before realizing that she and Riley have been bitten. Ramsey’s cry here is startling and sad. Ellie crushes the store in frustration as Riley collapses to the ground in disbelief. There are only two options left for the duo, says Riley: take the easy way out or be all poetic and lose their minds together. Riley says they should commit to keep going no matter how long it takes. Although we don’t see it, we know as the audience that Ellie had to kill Riley before she realized her own immunity.

We have returned to the present. Ellie does not leave Joel. Instead, she frantically searches the house where they are hiding for anything that could save him. She finds a needle and thread, and sews up Joel’s wound before we cut it black. Ellie is not going to leave Joel behind.

A few notes and observations:

This entire episode is a retelling of a chapter that was not in the original version; it was released later, as downloadable content. It’s important because it confirms Ellie is gay and exposes her core trauma, much like the show did with the death of Joels’ daughter. It’s also probably the episode that mimics the video game version the most, as Left Behind’s gameplay was mostly about walking and talking. It’s a style of gameplay sometimes called prestige touring, popularized by developer Naughty Dog in its efforts to tell video game stories beyond violence. The arcade game sequence highlights a huge difference in the effectiveness of video game storytelling. In the show, the machine works and the two girls actually play the game. In the video game, the arcade machines are broken, and instead Riley asks Ellie to imagine the video game in her head. The game attempts to recreate this experience for the player with button prompts as the camera zooms in on Ellie’s face, as she reacts to her electronic dreams. It was a charming and heartwarming sequence that elevated Ellie’s headspace to the center of this universe. Unfortunately, it could not be recreated for the show.

