How ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 7 Changes Video Game Backstory

In the brutal post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us, everyone is scarred with loss.

The HBO drama launched with the image of Joels’ (Pedro Pascal) daughter killed in the chaos of a mutated fungal outbreak that turns humans into mindless cannibalistic monsters. Sunday’s seventh episode finally details the love and loss that Ellie (Bella Ramsey) experienced shortly before she first met Joel.

With Joel seriously injured and incapacitated after the events of Episode 6, a frantic Ellie looks back on the events that changed her life. Just weeks before embarking on her journey with Joel, Ellie sneaks out of her military boarding school dorm to spend an evening with her best friend (and crush) Riley, the same Riley who was first mentioned. in the series premiere.

I love that this episode focuses on the perspectives of the younger characters, said Storm Reid, who plays Riley, in a recent video call. It’s kind of refreshing to see Ellie’s story. You see two best friends who love each other, who care about each other. They’re two young women trying to figure it out, trying to grow up in this crazy post-apocalyptic world.

It turns out that while Ellie has been following the movements at school after Riley’s disappearance, Riley has dropped out to join the Fireflies, the rebel militia that opposes the oppressive military government that has been in charge since the outbreak. . To compensate for her radio silence, Riley has planned an extravagant date for Ellie in a relic of the Before Times: the mall.

Riley (Storm Reid), left, and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) look through some The Last of Us display cases.

Those familiar with The Last of Us video games will recognize that Episode 7 is an adaptation of The Last of Us: Left Behind, an additional chapter to the game originally released in 2014. Left Behind has been praised for its story and for centering a teenage queer romance, which was revolutionary at the time for mainstream video games.

The Left Behind expansion or DLC, in the parlance of the game, jumps between the present, where Ellie roams an abandoned mall in search of medical supplies to treat a badly injured Joel, and the past, where Ellie hangs out in a mall dropped out with Riley.

The Left Behind DLC gave a moment of fun in a really heavy world, said Ashley Johnson, who plays Ellie in The Last of Us games.[ing] these glimpses of [Ellie] becoming a kid and being carefree and those first moments of having a crush on someone. to be next to someone and [thinking] Oh my God, I want to kiss them so badly. Her and Riley get this beautiful moment in this really tough world, it’s a wonderful thing.

While Rileys’ name is mentioned in the original The Last of Us game, Left Behind marked her screen debut. But Riley’s official introduction preceded his first appearance in The Last of Us: American Dreams prequel comic series, published by Dark Horse Comics in 2013.

Written by The Last of Us creative director Neil Druckmann and penciler Faith Erin Hicks, who also illustrated the four-issue series, American Dreams (colored by Rachelle Rosenberg and lettered by Clem Robins) chronicles how Ellie and Riley met for the first time and became friends.

Hicks, who Druckmann wanted to collaborate with after reading her graphic novel Friends With Boys, says that when she landed the job, she was only told the series would be a prequel to Ellie.

From the start, we knew it would take place in this kind of military school where Ellie was dumped, essentially, as a child, and she would meet another young woman, Hicks said in a recent video call. Where it would go, we didn’t know yet. So the story kind of progressed from there.

Ellie went to school in a page from The Last of Us: American Dreams by Neil Druckmann, Faith Erin Hicks and Rachelle Rosenberg.

Reid describes TV Riley as a compassionate, straight-talking young girl [and] who loves life, no matter the circumstances.

She’s badass and she’s going to stand up for what she believes in and she’s going to protect Ellie at all costs, Reid said.

Hicks explains that she wasn’t given too many parameters when she was developing the comic book character.

Neil was basically like, Ellies my character, I created Ellie. So you write Riley and do whatever you want, said Hicks, who was only shown the game’s original script and some video footage in preparation for the comic. I’ve always seen her as this tough older girl, but then she starts to separate and this very soft center is revealed. Like at the end [of the comic]she just sort of breaks down because she idolizes the Fireflies and then she finds out they’re not the people she wants them to be.

Riley’s visual inspiration, Hicks recalls, came by chance. She was watching the 2012 Olympics while drawing one day when Canadian diver Jennifer Abel appeared on television. (Abel is also Riley’s last name.)

I had been sketching a character that I thought might end up being Riley, kind of inspired by, like, Katniss from The Hunger Games, Hicks said. And then I saw this synchronized diver, this Olympian, and I just found her so striking and I started drawing her and then [thought], Maybe it could be Riley. So I sent the sketches to Neil and he really liked them.

Riley and Ellie running across the rooftops in a page from The Last of Us: American Dreams by Neil Druckmann, Faith Erin Hicks and Rachelle Rosenberg.

Because Druckmann and Hicks began collaborating on American Dreams while The Last of Us was still in production, elements from the comics influenced aspects of the game, including the ending. The comic also reveals the origin of Ellies switchblade and how the leader of the Fireflies, Marlene, is connected to Ellie.

Druckmann, who is also co-creator and executive producer of the TV series, has mentioned in previous interviews and even in the featurette about the making of Left Behind that American Dreams was instrumental in the conception and creation of the movie. ‘extension.

In the HBO series, Ellie first visits the mall with Riley in Episode 7. But the abandoned mall where Riley takes Ellie in the game Left Behind is the same one she first showed Ellie in American Dreams. Even the arcade and Ellies’ interest in a certain fighting game is part of comic book history.

Hicks explained that one of the discussions she, Druckmann, and other creators of The Last of Us had during the development of the comic was about the video game as a whole and how some of the early reactions to the comic- announcement of the game criticized its violence.

We were just kind of talking about instances in our childhood history where a video game had really been put to use depicting violence, Hicks said. I remember at the time thinking, why not make them go to the arcade? And they’ll be able to play Mortal Kombat and it’ll be a fun little commentary on violence in video games in the 90s and violence in video games in 2012-2013.

But, as Druckmann pointed out at the time, rights issues prevented Mortal Kombat from appearing in the comics. Hicks therefore created a fictional fighting game called The Turning and the character Angel Knives for American Dreams. This arcade game appears in both the original The Last of Us and Left Behind.

Riley and Ellie chat on a rooftop in a page from The Last of Us: American Dreams by Neil Druckmann, Faith Erin Hicks and Rachelle Rosenberg.

It’s fitting that in Episode 7, the game Ellie and Riley are playing together in the arcade is Mortal Kombat II. Reid, who mentioned that she had never been to an abandoned mall before filming this episode, explained that the arcade scene was really, really fun to do.

We [improvised] this whole scene,” Reid said. We were really playing the game, so it was a lot of fun.

Over the course of the episode, the evening between Riley and Ellies becomes as cute a date as it gets in a post-apocalyptic era. (Hicks laments that Ellie and Riley’s eventual romance wasn’t something she and Druckmann discussed when they were working on the comic.) And Reid appreciates how the show’s creators didn’t tried to romance [Ellie and Rileys] too much romance.

They just let him be young, let him be fresh, let him grow into what he was, Reid said. But I think Riley saw it coming a bit. Despite her feelings and her idea of, like, Ellie might kinda like me, maybe she didn’t think Ellie would have the balls to kiss her, so I think that’s the surprise.

Their budding romance is one of the reasons Riley and Ellie get attacked and bitten by Infected that night at the mall even more heartbreaking. Events are crucial to understanding why Ellie’s greatest fear is being alone.

Still, Reid found the ending both emotional and poetic, even though Ellie and Riley didn’t lose their minds together.

I think it’s nice that we ended where it ends and we don’t have to see what happened to Riley, Reid said. This scene is essential to bring us back to what the world [of the show] is and brings us back to [understanding] it’s beautiful and they experience love and joy, but we live in a time when your time is short. We saw this in different ways through each episode.

