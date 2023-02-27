What time is Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury and how to watch it on TV in the UK?





Two rivals face off tonight. (Photo: FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

The wait is almost over as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally see each other in the ring on tonight’s third question.

The first fight broke down in 2021 after Fury was forced to withdraw with a fractured rib, and the second fight collapsed when Fury was denied entry to the United States in August 2022.

The fight between the YouTuber-turned-fighter and former Love Island star is one of the most eagerly anticipated bouts in recent years, but what time does boxing fans in the UK start and how can they watch it?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury?

Paul vs Fury takes place tonight (Sunday 26th February) in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

The ring walk is expected to begin at approximately 9:45 PM GMT and the opening will be held from 7 PM GMT.

Round 8 will be held with a 185lbs catchweight.

The wait is almost over.

The match will be televised live on the BT Sport Box Office PPV, starting at 6:30pm.

Matches cost $19.95 and fans can also stream the match live via the BT Sport Box Office app.

Alternatively, fans can listen to the match live on talkSPORT from 8:45pm.

What is the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury undercard?

Five bouts were shown on the undercard, including Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack for the WBC cruiserweight title.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Ilunga Makabu vs Badou Jack Bader Samreen vs Viorel Simion Muhsin Cason vs Taryel Jafarov Ziyad Almaayouf vs Janos Penzes Adam Saleh vs Stuart Kellogg

Fury did not attend the February 8 pre-fight press conference due to personal issues such as Paul’s anger.

Paul said: I’m familiar with his behavior at this point. He’s unprofessional, mean, not a serious businessman, not a serious fighter.

It will prove why this fight is called the truth because the truth will come out.

Fury will back himself up to outlast his fierce rivals. (Photo: FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

He’ll have to pay for all the time he’s gone, all the businessmen he’s ruined.

Rude, they are the most famous names in boxing, the world’s biggest promoters, the world’s most influential people, and one of the world’s greatest nations, and he doesn’t want to show up for private matters.

We all have private issues. It shows that he’s afraid when you sign up to do something and promise it’s supposed to be.

