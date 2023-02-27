UK Promoting Great Beings for World Pride





Showcasing and supporting the LGBTQIA+ community is the focus of UK Government Sydney WorldPride activities.

The program includes: London taxis and over 50 UKinAustralia team members take part in the Mardi Gras Parade (led by the UK High Commissioner and LGBTQIA+ envoy. UK’s GREAT Love campaign, launched concurrently with Sydney WorldPride, is the diversity of the LGBTQIA+ community. , where individuals share their unique stories through pivotal moments in their lives when they realize that being part of the LGBTQIA+ community is a good thing. Britain’s LGBTQIA+ envoy (Lord Herbert) tells the story of GREAT Love Visiting Sydney as part of Sydney WorldPride program Significant tourism program led by VisitBritain, encouraging visitors to the UK to see things differently, extensive cultural program led by British Council Event Hosted by Australia’s unard and Queen Victoria, who worked hard for LGBTQIA+ inclusivity in partnership with C.

The event is the largest Mardi Gras event ever attended by the British government and will mark the global launch of the new GREAT Love campaign. LGBTQIA+ storytellers use objects that symbolize turning points in their lives to share moments of realizing their sexuality or gender. Identity was a superpower to celebrate. Storytellers include boxer and two-time Olympic gold medalist Nicola Adams OBE, world-leading human rights lawyer Dr S Chelvan, drag queen royalty Vanity Milan and Elektra Fence. Broadcaster and DJ Adele Roberts and her partner Kate Holderness will share their story alongside Attitude’s first gay owner, Darren Styles OBE, since Attitude was founded nearly 30 years ago.

GREAT Love shines a light on the breadth of the LGBTQIA+ community, showing acceptance and inclusion across the UK. A British taxi wrapped around a rainbow union flag features a heart to symbolize an open mind. A vibrant UK community is incorporated into the design, and participant costumes and placards feature the following statement: Great love is for everyone.

UK High Commissioner Vicki Treadell, UK LGBTQIA+ Envoy Sir Herbert and UK Consul General and Deputy Commissioner for Trade Louise Cantillon will lead a strong group of over 50 participants from UKinAustralia in the Mardi Gras Parade.

British High Commissioner for Australia, Vicki Treadell, said:

We are delighted to be able to join the Mardi Gras Parade with our UK-wide Australian network and iconic London Taxis.

By supporting WorldPride and Mardi Gras Parade, we can use our platform to showcase the LGBT+ community and emphasize that truly great love is for all.

The UK’s LGBT rights envoy, Sir Nick Herbert of the South Downs, is visiting Sydney for a week of activities related to WorldPride. In addition to participating in Mardi Gras, he speaks at the WorldPride Human Rights Conference and the Asia Pacific Resourcing the LGBTIQ Movement for Change conference. He will attend the launch of the Global Equality Caucus’ HIV Prevention Handbook and participate in a range of events hosted by the UK Government for business, civil society and stakeholders.

Sir Herbert said:

Being in Sydney for WorldPride and taking part in the famous Mardi Gras is fantastic.

I am proud to represent a country with a great record for LGBT+ rights. The UK will continue to work with partners around the world to advocate for equality for all.

An event celebrating the steps businesses are taking to embrace LGBTQIA+ is organized in partnership with Cunard. Members of the business community will gather at the Queen Victoria for British afternoon tea and networking events with special guests Lord Herbert and British High Commissioner Vicki Treadell.

Louise Cantillon, Deputy Director for Trade and UK Consul General in NSW, said:

Sydney’s support of WorldPride has been phenomenal and we can’t think of a better place to launch our global GREAT Love Is For Everyone campaign.

Supporting the LGBT+ community is everyone’s job, and it’s great that government can highlight businesses and individuals who are actively working to build inclusion and diversity into their workplaces.

The British Council, in collaboration with Sydney World Pride, is supporting the Australian premiere of The Dan Daw Show, an acclaimed dance piece hosted by the Seymour Centre. In the weeks surrounding Sydney World Pride, the British Council supports four different live productions, workshops and exhibitions by LBQTQIA+ artists in Tasmania, Victoria and Western Australia. The British Council and BFI are also hosting Five Films for Freedom, a global short film festival supporting LGBTQIA+ rights.

Amplifying the UK’s GREAT campaign message as an inclusive and welcoming nation, VisitBritain, the UK’s national travel agency, will launch a new destination campaign in 2023 to inspire Australian LGBTQIA+ visitors to see things differently. The British spirit that elevates the UK as a dynamic destination, WorldPride compels travelers to visit today, not one day, with the message that this year’s party is just beginning.

