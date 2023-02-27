“The Last of Us” Episode 7 Recap





This recap contains spoilers for episode seven of The Last of Us.

I hope you think my good editor Brady did a good job recapping last week’s The Last of Us episode while I met Mario in Super Nintendo World. But I’m shocked to learn that I leave for a minute and Joel ends up (maybe) dead?! A good cliffhanger, but I refuse to believe that HBO is going to Ned Stark this show by killing off Pedro Pascal.

When we resume with our favorite duo, Joels alive, fortunately. But he is fighting for his life in an abandoned basement. I guess everything is pretty much abandoned in this world, isn’t it? (Sorry. It’s been a minute since I’ve been to that mushroom world, the world of the apocalypse, not the kingdom of Princess Peach and I return to my The Last of Us home to find that Joel is fighting for his life (I’m not okay.) Joel’s injury presents a good opportunity for the show to spend time telling the story purely from Ellies’ perspective, and that’s exactly what HBO had planned this week. I feel a flashback.

We start things off with Ellie at the Boston QZ military academy, getting bored by the corporal for misbehavior. She gets into so many fights and is so defiant! that even extreme disciplinary action has no effect on her. I put you in the hole three times and it doesn’t work, he told her. Life sucks in a pandemic boarding school, and we haven’t even touched on the whole cordyceps outbreak. Ellie has a friend, Riley, played by Euphorias Storm Reid. She left the QZ to become one of the Fireflies and she’s pretty deep. Riley already cites their ideology as freedom fighters against fascist assholes FEDRA. Ellie and Riley escape in the middle of the night to explore a random building, which feels even less safe since, you know, this world is full of monsters. They find a dead body and steal its alcohol. Is this the first corpse you’ve ever seen? Ellie asks. No, my parents, Riley replies. Ouch! Lack of party.

Next, Riley wants to make a surprise visit to Ellie: the closed mall on the outskirts of town. (AKA Danger Land, USA.) Ellie warns him that the building is full of Infected, but Riley doesn’t believe her. Listen, the last of us. We’ve been here before, and I know you’re about to tell us about Frank and Bill. So I guess their night of debauchery won’t be over until something terrible happens. In a striking scene, Riley turns on the lights of the mall, creating a romantic neon-hued ambiance, a la Blade Runner or Cyber ​​Punk 2077. Really, it looks like the Joker and Harley Quinn would be heading out to Gotham to live dates. scary carnivals and win messed up looking stuffed animals with all their guts ripped out. There’s even a damaged photo booth and a large carousel that plays a piano version of The Churchs 1987 hit song Under the Milky Way. The Last of Us’ tendency to choose good songs is one of the only things about this series that is alive and well.

Shit, HBO, stop making us cry!

HBO

Unfortunately, behind the arcade is one of the most screwed up mushroom monsters to date. He strikes at the right time as the two girls argue over how Rileys is leaving town and wants Ellie to go with him. After Ellie kisses her, the infected man appears and is unresponsive to Riley’s gun. He attacks them both, but Ellie stabs him in the head with her knife. Both Ellie and Riley are bitten in the attack, but we know Ellie is immune while Riley probably isn’t. The flashback ends there, with the audience assuming that the situation does not end well for Riley. This marks another heartbreaking moment in the series, right up there with the disappearance of Tess. Henry and Sam! Frank and Bill. Still, it’s refreshing to see a story told entirely from Ellie’s perspective, showing us what very much will be her first and only love in this messed up world.

Back at Joel, Ellie finds a sewing needle and thread and he allows her to bandage her wound. This time she is going to save the person closest to her. For us and for them, I hope it will work.

Josh Rosenberg is an entertainment writer living in Brooklyn, keeping a steady diet of one movie a day; his past work can be found on CBR, Spin, Insider and on his personal blog at Roseandblog.com.

