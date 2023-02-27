Amazon union leaders fly in to help UK strikers kick down doors | labor dispute





Amazon’s first union representative traveled abroad for the first time to support striking workers at the online retail giant’s Coventry warehouse.

Chris Smalls, who helped orchestrate a successful unionization drive at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York in April 2022, visited the UK last week to offer advice to British workers looking to gain recognition from the company.

Smalls told The Observer that it is important to amplify each other’s fights and struggles because we want to build international solidarity. Just as I refused to talk to these workers and negotiate fair contracts, I went through the same process at home.

Smallss’ trip lasted a month, and the 34-year-old registered his passport specifically for his first trip. He said he booked a flight the same week he got his passport. Upon receiving the letter that I was free to leave, I confirmed that this trip was a priority.

Smalls’ visit, and the fact that it was his first visit, was seen as advocating for 400 strikers at the Coventry warehouse. They demand higher salaries, but also complain about overmanagement and long hours.

Darren Westwood, one of the Amazon employees picketing the Coventry facility, said the first thing Chris wanted to do was come here. It blows my mind.

The dispute is the first officially organized strike by Amazon workers in the UK. A previous action by Tilbury, Essex, which saw employees gather in a warehouse canteen to protest pay and conditions, was a bobcat strike.

Coventry strikers, who account for about one-fifth of the 2,000 field workers, are demanding a 43% increase in wages to 15 per hour. Amazon pays between 10.50 and 11.45 per hour depending on location. The national living wage for those aged 23 and over is 10.42 per hour.

They are paid 10 minimum wage for the same number of hours they work in the United States, and are paid twice as much, Smalls said. It makes no sense. Even those of us who earn twice as much for living expenses still live on checks.

An Amazon spokesperson said very few of our employees were involved in the strike. In fact, only 1% of UK employees voted, including those who voted against it. A spokesperson added: We appreciate the great work our team has done over the year and are proud to offer competitive salaries. Amazon also claims to provide employees with comprehensive benefits worth thousands of dollars or more.

Amazon’s U.S. unions continued to pressure the company to improve the offer, which Smalls believes British workers can do, resulting in higher pay for workers.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Join The Guardian Headlines UK

A digest of the morning’s top headlines is emailed directly to you each week.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

UK Amazon workers strike in Coventry in January. Photo: Henry Nichols/Reuters

What unions do is: Yes, we got breadcrumbs, but imagine what you get with a contract. Smalls said unionized Amazon workers in the US are now fighting for $30 an hour. We doubled it down because we know Amazon has the money.

As part of the visit, Smalls spoke with striking workers on the picket line last week and exchanged advice on how to organize and work toward recognition by the e-commerce giant. But it takes time. This is just the beginning. In every marathon, you have to take the first step, said Westwood.

Smalls said Amazon strikers will make Coventry a stronghold and catalyst for Britain.

He added: If they win, I promise there will be depots all over the country to do the same. .

Smalls suggests that Coventry and the UK are just the beginnings of his Amazon unionization campaign, and that similar movements in Europe are likely to be visited in the future. They messed up, he said. They let me go. I’m going everywhere I need to be.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/feb/26/amazon-union-leader-flies-in-to-help-uk-strikers-chris-smalls The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos