EU head visits UK to negotiate Brexit





The EU Commission president is due to visit the UK on Monday to revise Northern Ireland’s trade agreement to resolve a bitter dispute that has overshadowed post-Brexit relations.

Ursula von der Leyen will meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to work towards a shared and pragmatic solution to the complex issues surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol, Brussels and Downing Street said.

The meeting suggests that the UK and the EU are finally ready to resolve their disagreements over a deadlock that has persisted since the UK left the EU single market and customs union in 2021.

The Northern Ireland Protocol, which sets up a post-Brexit regional trade agreement, forms part of the withdrawal agreement finalized by Britain and the EU in 2019, when Boris Johnson was British Prime Minister.

This is the closest we have come to resolving a protocol issue that could move relations with Britain into a much more constructive framework, an EU diplomat said on Sunday. Elements of the deal seem clear.

The proposed Brexit deal is designed to not only restore Northern Ireland’s mandated government, but also improve Britain’s relations with the EU and the US, which the Joe Bidens administration has expressed concern about.

Northern Ireland’s pro-British parties objected to the way the protocol treated the region differently from the rest of Britain, and businesses complained of unnecessary bureaucracy.

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told Sky News on Sunday that negotiators said we were close to the apex of a deal.

But Sunak could face confrontation with some Eurosceptic Conservative MPs and the Democratic Unionist Party, Northern Ireland’s largest unionist party, over the deal.

The DUP toppled Northern Ireland’s power-sharing government last year in Stormont in protest of how the protocol would create a de facto border on the Irish Sea because goods shipped from Britain to Northern Ireland would have to be inspected. This reflects how Northern Ireland remains part of the EU single market for goods in Johnson’s Brexit deal.

Sunak told the Sunday Times that he was “going all out” to strike a deal with the EU on the Northern Ireland protocol. He added that he did not believe the deal would leave Northern Ireland in the orbit of Brussels.

The Prime Minister added that the European Court of Justice would work to address the DUP’s objection to its role in overseeing the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

DUP’s Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has called for changes to the UK’s legally binding EU exit agreement and to get the right deal, even if it takes longer to accept.

Raab confirmed that the proposed Brexit deal is designed to reduce checks on goods moving from the UK to Northern Ireland and limit the role of the European Court of Justice.

Green lanes with minimal checks will be installed at Irish ports for goods going from the UK to Northern Ireland. Red lanes with physical checks are used for goods destined for the Republic of Ireland.

suggestion

The deal is expected to reduce the influence of the European Court of Justice in Northern Ireland but keep it as the ultimate arbiter in disputes over EU law.

If we can reduce some of the regulatory inspections that apply and some of the paperwork that applies, that in itself will significantly reduce the role of the European Court of Justice, Raab said.

Marc François, head of the European study group for pro-Brexit Conservative MPs, said reducing the influence of the European courts was not enough.

He told Sky News that the DUP could not accept a Brexit deal in Northern Ireland where EU law would take precedence over British law.

As long as the legal text does not expunge EU law in Northern Ireland, it is unlikely that the DUP will support it…not having a role is not enough, Francois said. We need to get rid of EU law in Northern Ireland.

