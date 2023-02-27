How ‘The Last of Us’ cherishes a bygone world





This story contains spoilers for The Last of Us Season 1, Episode 7.

An abandoned mall at the end of the world is not a pretty sight. Shops, looted and left in disarray, feature only broken mannequins and empty shelves. Shards of glass cover the floors. Fluorescent bulbs flicker. A place once known as a center of commerce has become a dirt-strewn shell of its former self.

Yet when The Last of Uss’ teenage heroine Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) gazes at one of these buildings in the final episode, she’s thrilled. His face, bruised by a recent fight, lights up. Her eyes widen and a small smile tugs at the corner of her mouth. Long before she verbalized it, she clearly decided that this place was the greatest sight she had ever seen.

Like the dramas’ wonderfully poignant third episode, Sunday’s episode, Left Behind, follows an intimate, self-contained plot. In the present, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellies go to a lab that can study Ellies immunity shut down after Joel is injured in an attack. Much of the hour instead recounts a single evening that took place months before the two met, when Ellie and her best friend, Riley (Storm Reid), escaped from Boston’s quarantine zone. The episode thus delves into Ellies’ backstory and how she experienced the kind of loss that instilled in her a powerful fear of being alone.

But Left Behind isn’t notable simply for filling in the gaps in Ellie’s past. Rather, it’s a quiet celebration of the world that once existed, a world that audiences know all too well and, the show posits, too often takes for granted. In post-apocalyptic stories, world-building usually emphasizes the new reality: new vocabulary to learn, new systems of government to understand, new social norms to analyze. The Last of Us has its share of that, the undead aren’t zombies; they are infected but the show is keeping a close eye, through Ellie, on what has been lost. Ellie’s penchant for even a run-down mall is a reminder of how simple pleasures can be as important as food and shelter. This ruined complex is significant not because it houses a sick collection of Halloween decorations, but because it’s a monument to Ellie and Riley’s friendship. A real human connection is quite rare in a normal world. For Ellie, who doesn’t know her immunity yet, it’s a lifesaver, which is why, after they both got bitten at the end of the episode, being with Riley for as long as she the can is worth the cost of slowly losing your mind.

As Riley guides Ellie around the mall, she promises to show off her wonders. These turn out to be ordinary machines, including a photo booth, an arcade game, and a carousel. Ellie has shown a deep affection for cultural artifacts like these: she reads comic books, pins movie posters to her dorm walls, and listens to music through her Walkman while she jogs. Such objects may seem frivolous to others, but Ellies is delighted with them. When she spots the photo booth, she asks if it’s a time machine. When she rides the carousel, she describes her plastic mount as a magic horse. In Ellies’ awe, The Last of Us, rather than assuming humanity is worth saving, provides a compelling reason to do so. Ellie is a marvel herself, in other words: yes, she’s mission critical because she’s genetically valuable, but she’s also immensely capable of finding fun and joy in the little that she has. ‘she has. This capacity for imagination, according to the series, is a unique human quality that must be protected.

In its portrayal of culture as essential to humanity, The Last of Us shares DNA with Station Eleven, another outstanding HBO adaptation (in its case, of a novel) set in a post-apocalyptic landscape. But whereas the importance of the arts was central to Station Elevens, The Last of Us is more subtle, tracking down the ambient influence of the arts on its characters. In Episode 3, Frank (Murray Bartlett) paints portraits of Bill (Nick Offerman) which he proudly displays around their house. In Episode 5, the underground tunnels leading to Kansas City are covered in colorful designs, similar to the illustrations Sam (Keivonn Woodard) made of superheroes while in hiding. And in Episode 6, the survivors living in the thriving colony of Jackson get together to watch a movie. The art featured in The Last of Us is also more understated: Ellie cherishes her pun book, flips through a porn magazine she finds, and quotes a comic book series she’s obsessed with. Portraits and puns, these objects have meaning because they help to forge close ties. They are expressions of healing, as crucial as the thread Ellie finds to sew up Joel’s wounds.

My colleague Ian Bogost wrote recently that turning The Last of Us into a TV series has revealed that there’s not much to the story, not when you’re now a viewer instead of a game-minded gamer. push Joel and Ellie past hordes of infected. I do not agree. Sure, this episode included little forward momentum of the overall plot, but that’s the point: the show isn’t just about whether Joel and Ellie will save the world. It’s about what’s left to save and why they should save it. As a television series, the story can now meditate on concepts as huge and existential as the price of being human and caring for someone else, as well as finer details, such as the elegance of a set of working escalators in an abandoned building. mall. And just like Ellie when she first laid eyes on the structure, the show finds plenty of wonder to ponder and cherish.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/culture/archive/2023/02/the-last-of-us-hbo-episode-7/673221/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos