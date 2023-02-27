The Last of Us episode 7 review: Will Ellie leave Joel behind?





Before we dive into the beauty of Ellie and Rileys last night, we have to admit that Bella Ramsey and Storm Reids’ performances had to be perfect here and they are. From the dialogue to the body language to the complimentary camera work, everything about this episode is intimate and full of love.

If they didn’t convince us that they’re in love every second we see them together, everything would fall apart. Whether Ellie and Riley are laughing together over a corny pun or arguing over the Firefly’s questionable freedom-fighting philosophies (at least for Ellie), every interaction is passionate. They certainly deserved their first kiss in the last act. Magnificent work by the two young actors. It’s actually kind of sad that we don’t get to see them together more on the show.

One of the most extraordinary aspects of the episode is the presentation, which is, in a word, lovely. The soft but saturated neon lights of the mall are both ultra artificial and surprisingly romantic. In the real world of 2023, malls are about as dull and uninspired as the settings get. But the Ellie and Rileys Mall is a dazzling spectacle of color, light and sound unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Another thing we haven’t seen on the show is Ellie smiling the way she smiles when she’s with Riley. One of the episode’s devious emotional underpinnings is watching Ellie beaming, in love, having the best night of her life, all the while knowing deep down that she may never feel that kind of happiness again.

Much of the power of the episodes comes from the great song choices. From Pearl Jams forlorn, melancholy All or None playing on Ellie’s lonely existence at FEDRA, to A-has Take On Me evoking 80s nostalgia as she enjoys herself on an escalator for the first time. From a sentimental and heartbreaking music box version of The Cures Just Like Heaven playing on the carousel, to the girls dancing the night away to the Etta James version of I Got You Babe. It’s a beautiful mixtape of tracks that elegantly ties the story together in neat little arcs.

Left Behind has some uncanny similarities to the game, like the aforementioned carousel scene, the Halloween shop, and the arcade showdown (the amount of Mortal Kombat II gameplay they show seems excessive yet absolutely necessary because of nostalgia). But while these scenes were taken straight from the source material, they are highlighted here by Ramsey in particular. In all of these scenes, you can see from the way Ellie’s eyes linger on Riley that she’s helplessly in love with her, and nuances like that come through much more powerfully in the show. Even their final moments together, which involve considerably less infection than the game’s scene, feel more subdued, matching the intimate tone of the rest of the story.

