UK benefits fall short of 140 a month on minimum cost of living, charity says | indigence





Britain’s leading poverty charity has called for changes to the law to fix Britain’s failing welfare system after a study found that basic benefits provided to low-income families were at least $140 less per month than the actual cost of food, energy and daily living. .

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) and food bank network Trussell Trust have called on the government to officially match universal credit rates to subsistence rates, saying inadequate benefits are a major cause of the explosion in poverty and food bank use in recent months. costs.

JRF CEO Paul Kisack said the so-called welfare safety net floated completely free from the economic realities of people’s lives. He said it was clear that millions of low-income households were living without essentials like food and heat and that the system was failing due to record levels of food bank use.

The two charities calculated basic living expenses at 120 for single adults and 200 for couples, based on a basket of goods and services including food, energy, travel, cell phone and Internet access. Items like toothpaste and detergent.

By comparison, even after a 10.1% pay increase in April, the Universal Credit Standards Allowance would be $85 per week of monthly payroll to cover basic living expenses for single adults 25 and older ($35 less than charity estimates) and $134 per week for married couples. (Difference 66).

costs

Charitable organizations are increasingly alarmed by the unprecedented scale and depth of poverty we witnessed this winter at Food Banks, Warm Rooms and Advice Agencies. Millions of low-income households have experienced shocking hardship as energy and food costs soared, leaving them unable to afford basic necessities, resulting in an overstretched emergency welfare service.

They say the cost of living crisis has devastatingly exposed the long-term erosion of salaries that have fallen to 40-year lows in real terms as a result of freezes and cuts. This has led to widespread food insecurity, hungry children showing up in schools, and people with disabilities putting their health at risk as they cannot afford their energy bills.

Kissack added: It’s time to build a need-tested system where the support people receive is linked to the actual cost of necessities. A system where every family has enough money to live on, and as a nation, we confine the scourge of people who have to skip meals or turn off essential appliances to history.

profit

In fact, more than half of households receiving Universal Credit receive far less than the basic 85 rate due to monthly caps and benefit deductions in the hundreds of millions of pounds per year, the charity says. Single adults facing deductions typically see their base rate allowance drop from 85 to 64 per week.

Trussell Trust CEO Emma Levy said that despite food banks helping disadvantaged customers gain access, new income often still doesn’t cover basic living expenses. People cut and trimmed, but you can’t budget if you don’t have enough money, she said.

The charity claims there is widespread public support for increasing the level of basic benefits, with polls showing nearly three-quarters of the public agreeing to universal credit are far too stingy. Even among Conservative voters in 2019, there was majority support for a universal credit base payment increase, with 62% supporting the increase.

The cost of boosting benefits under charity-essential coverage means the idea may struggle to garner attention from major political parties. Although costing $20 billion a year, the charity claims this will lift 1.7 million people out of poverty, including 600,000 children, and over time save money through reduced NHS demand and other social benefits. .

timeline

Both charities believe it worthwhile to enshrine in the law the principle that benefits are consistent with a solid, independent estimate of actual basic living expenses. Establishing benefits, they say, has largely become a political activity detached from the realities of life of those who have to claim them.

Kissack said it was special that the benefits were not linked to the actual cost of basic needs for low-income households. He said a political agreement was reached 20 years ago to protect basic pension living standards, and now a similar agreement is needed to support low-income working-age people.

A government spokesperson said they believe work is the best way to increase income. They said they have consistently used inflation figures to raise salaries, including cases where salaries increased at or above the rate of inflation at the time the increases began, as happened in 2012, 2015 and 2020.

We are raising benefits and public pensions by 10.1% in April, but recognizing the pressures of rising costs of living, so we will provide 1,350 direct and targeted assistance to millions of vulnerable households in 2023-24. Additionally, our Household Assistance Fund continues to help people with essential expenses.

