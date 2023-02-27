US Department of Energy says COVID likely leaked from Wuhan lab | News on the coronavirus pandemic





Investigations into the origins of a virus that has now killed nearly 7 million people have been hampered by politics and a lack of access and transparency.

COVID-19 was likely the result of a lab leak, according to a newly updated classified report from the U.S. Department of Energy obtained by the Wall Street Journal.

The novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019 and has rapidly spread around the world, killing nearly 7 million people so far. It also created turmoil in the global economy as countries closed their borders and ordered lockdowns in an attempt to curb the spread of a virus against which there was, initially, no effective vaccine.

Judgment in the latest classified report stems from new information and was made with little confidence, the Journal reported Sunday. The Department of Energy oversees a network of US laboratories, some of which undertake advanced biological research.

The latest findings suggest a change in perspective from the US Department of Energy, which has previously said it was undecided about how the virus emerged. Officials declined to elaborate on the intelligence that prompted the department to change its position. He now joins the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in saying the virus likely spread after an accident at a lab, a conclusion the FBI reached in 2021 with moderate confidence.

Four U.S. intelligence agencies believe with low confidence that COVID-19 occurred through natural transmission, while two others remain undecided, the Journal added.

Despite the agencies’ differing analyses, the update reaffirmed an existing consensus that COVID-19 was not the result of a Chinese bioweapons program, people who had read the classified report told the newspaper. .

The report, which spans five pages, was prepared for the White House and members of Congress, the Journal said.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said there were still a variety of views on the matter.

Speaking on CNN on Sunday, he pointed out that US President Joe Biden had repeatedly asked the intelligence community to invest in trying to find out as much as possible about the start of the pandemic.

President Biden specifically asked that the National Laboratories, which are part of the Department of Energy, be included in this assessment because he wants to use all the tools to be able to understand what happened here, Sullivan said.

In mid-February, the World Health Organization (WHO) promised to do everything possible until we get the answer on the origins of the virus, denying a report suggesting the agency had dropped its investigation.

After much delay, a WHO team traveled to Wuhan, China in early 2021 to visit the Huanan market where the first cluster of cases emerged and which was closed and cleared shortly after the virus started to spread. Working alongside Chinese scientists, they also visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a biosafety lab where researchers had worked on bats.

The inquiry has been criticized for lacking transparency and access, and for failing to sufficiently assess the lab leak theory, which it deemed extremely unlikely. He said the most likely explanation was that the virus originated in a bat before transitioning into an intermediate animal and making the leap to humans.

China has accused the United States of politicizing the investigation and scapegoating the country after former US President Donald Trump dubbed the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, the chinese virus.

Finding the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is considered crucial to better combat or even prevent another pandemic.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted that all hypotheticals remain on the table and called on China to provide additional access to investigate.

