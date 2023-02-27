season 1, episode 7, “Left Behind”





Storm Reid and Bella Ramsey Photo: Liane Hentscher/HBO

Do you trust me with your life? If someone asks that in The Last Of Us, as Riley (Storm Reid) does of Ellie (Bella Ramsey), it sends a double message. It means that I will always protect you and also if you are infected I will kill you. Both senses were intensely present in Left Behind. Few episodes (or series) would evoke such different cultural touchstones for your humble recap of Generation X: Richard Peck’s YA novel Secrets Of The Shopping Mall and George Romeros Dawn Of The Dead (both from 1979) . In the book, two children hide in a mall at night, while the classic movie depicts zombies invading a mall.

Being a survival horror story, the quiescent vibe of Last Of Us is one of fear, anger, and numb perseverance. However, its emotional stealth tactic takes viewers very, very high in order to plunge them into the depths. The first example being the romantic joy to heartbreak arc that made Long Long Time so intense. Left Behind showed that before Joel Ellie had a fleeting taste of normal teenage life, flirtation, freedom, games, only to be ripped off by a clicker and the specter of death.

It was an important flashback episode (Neil Druckmann’s first solo storyline), filling in a lot of emotional backstory for Ellie, despite technical issues that required some suspension of disbelief (see Stray’s observations). Anchored by a sweet chemistry between the snarky and dynamic Reid and the cocksure Ramsey, the storytelling followed a familiar but still powerful pattern: introduce the character, flesh it out, then kill it (eventually).

The setting of the story is Ellie’s heroic attempt to save a stabbed Joel, and her equally valiant order that she leaves him. Bella took the bleeding Joel to a safe place, the basement of a house in eastern Colorado, where she is trying to stop the flow of his puncture wound. Their horse shivers in the living room, shaking the snow off its head. As Ellie applies direct pressure, Joel asks her to leave, take the gun, and go north to Tommy in Jackson. Joel, shut the fuck up! Ellie screams, then wraps him in her coat and goes upstairs. Does Ellie abandon her friend and protector? As she touches the doorknob, we rewind several months, back to Boston.

Ellie’s brief portrait during her FEDRA school days in Boston’s QZ establishes some things we already knew: she has a gunslinging temper, a violent streak, and little respect for authority. A fellow cadet (Ruby Lybbert) makes a sneering joke about Riley during an errand, and Ellie puts the girl in the infirmary with 15 stitches. So it’s a bit of a surprise when Ellies’ supervisor, Captain Kwong (Terry Chen), says it’s officer gear. He seems to be one of the sanest and kindest people we’ve met on the show. There’s a leader in you, Kwong told Ellie. And one day it could be your turn. (Let’s put a pin in there.)

Riley’s sneaky surprise visit to Ellie’s room says a lot about their friendship: a prank that turns violent, resolved by jokes and a faint but unmistakable undercurrent of sexual tension. I should stab you, Ellie says annoyed (which for TLOU players is pure foreshadowing). Riley convinces her friend to go out for the night. She throws clothes at Ellie for her to change into. Ellie tells him to turn around. Riley, amused, notices that Ellies is still weird about it. Soon we learn that Riley ran away from military school and, after meeting Marlene, joined the Fireflies. Ellie is in disbelief; they were talking about freeing the Boston QZ, but the Fireflies are terrorists.

Riley leads Ellie jumping across the Boston rooftops to an abandoned mall that everyone thinks is overrun with Infected and therefore cordoned off. Along the way, the girls rub shoulders and pull a bottle of whiskey they find on a dead man, presumably a suicide. Riley refers to FEDRA as fascist assholes while Ellie calls Rileys defense of the Firefly bombings propaganda bullshit.

Bella Ramsey Photo: Liane Hentscher/HBO

After descending into the Liberty Gardens mall from a hole in the roof, Riley explains that FEDRA connected the block to the power grid and the mall was part of that section. Not that they know, she adds. Riley guides Ellie to an upper level overlooking the mall lobby and turns on the power, revealing the many stores of yesteryear. Riley joins her at the railing and promises Ellie the four wonders of the mall. Incredulous and flattered, Ellie asks, Do you have any plans? Subtext: Is this a date?

The middle section is charming as heck and how we’ve come to expect an extended period of growing dread. Riley and Ellie explore the half-looted and decaying Liberty Gardens, and along the way, we realize that the malls are metaphor machines. They contain everything you need in life, for one price. Food, sex, housing, culture and play, in other words, society.

Riley and Ellies’ activities resonate (happily and ominously) with the course their lives are taking. They laughingly ogle Victorias Secret models, ride the carousel, have their picture taken in a photo booth and do battle with avatars in a video game. They fall in love and indulge in a fantasy of escape. Small gestures like holding hands and lingering stares mark Left Behind as Long Long Time’s YA counterpart. Instead of two middle-aged men over the years, it’s young, feminine, and brief.

At Rajas Arcade, the girls are basically in teenage heaven: an empty arcade with unlimited quarters. As they scream and laugh while playing Mortal Kombat II, the camera pans away from them and (oh, no) down the hall. We enter an American Girl doll shop (a little heavy) and finally stop at a clicker (Ian Rozylo) sprawled on the floor. The noise wakes him up.

After the arcade, Riley brings Ellie to his camp in the back of a taco restaurant and gives her a gift: No Pun Intended: Volume Too (which first appeared in the third episode of Joels Horror). Ellie then finds some improvised explosive devices that Riley was saving for the Fireflies, and suddenly a feeling of betrayal. (Never underestimate how confused a teen struggling with their sexuality can be.)

Riley then drops a (metaphorical) bombshell: They’re sending me to a position in the Atlanta QZ. I asked if you could join. Tonight is his last night in Boston. An enraged Ellie turns on her heels and leaves. She doesn’t go far before, crying, she turns to leave. The sound of a scream urges Ellie to run. But that’s just an automated pop-up alert in a Halloween novelty store. It was the mall’s fifth wonder, Riley admits sheepishly. Ellie gets her pun back and drops down next to Riley.

Bella Ramsey and Storm ReidPhoto: Liane Hentscher/HBO

So you leave me. I think you are dead. All of a sudden, you’re alive. You give me this night. This amazing fucking night. And now you’re leaving, forever. Thus, Ellie recaps their situation (and a good part of Romeo and Juliet).

You might expect Ellie to impulsively agree to switch to Fireflies, but she doesn’t. He was promised officer stripes. Riley left because they assigned her to watch the sewer cleaners. One could say that their respective political positions are not yet fully formed or grounded in a set of moral values, just extensions of their youthful egos.

In any case, the girls, as the song says, just want to have fun. They don Halloween masks (Big Bad Wolf for Ellie, Killer Clown for Riley) and dance on storefronts to a funky cover of I Got You, Babe. (Riley really, really planned that in the lyrics, And when I’m sad, you’re a clown / And if I’m scared, you’re still there.) Breathless and sweaty under their masks, they pull them off. Don’t go, Ellie pleads in a shaky voice. Riley agrees. And they kiss.

It’s not Friday the 13th where teenagers are punished for their desires, but tropes go trope. The clicker hears his signal and bursts in. The fight sequence that follows (kudos, director Liza Johnson) is the best close-quarters, human vs. infected fight sequence we’ve had: messy, down and dirty, with Ellie finally shoving her knife into the brains of the fungal baddies. Her jubilation turns to horror when she sees a bite mark on her arm. Riley shows the bite mark on her hand. They agree to wait, not wanting to do Bill and Frank’s murder-suicide. It would really be Romeo and Juliet, we didn’t know Ellie was immune. The best night of his life turned into the worst.

Back to Joel shivering on the mattress. The flashback occurred while Ellie’s hand was on the doorknob. She makes her decision. Ransacking the house looking for anything that could help Joel, she finds a needle and a spool of thread. When Joel sees that she has returned, he lets her take over. Ellie begins to stitch up Joel’s wound. He fainted from the pain.

Spurious ObservationsFEDRA has stacks, like those of Ellies Walkman. But would they still work? Energizer states that Energizer Ultimate Lithium lasts up to 20 years in storage. An even bigger power question: if FEDRA connects parts of the Boston network, wouldn’t they notice a massive increase in usage when Riley turned on the mall? Ellie drinks dead guy bottle and jokes at Riley, it’s great. At Kin, Ellie got bitten by Joels’ vial and confirmed that the alcohol tasted disgusting. movie posters for Mortal Kombat II and Innerspace; Will Livingstons No Pun Intended and a Savage Starlight comic. Also from the Suspended Disbelief Department: Surely the film in the photo booth would be completely useless, not just faded? .Captain Kwong provides the first defense in the FEDRA series: without them, civilians will murder and loot. After seeing the chaos in Kansas City, some might agree. But the KC FEDRA was notoriously violent and oppressive. Movie showing at the Liberty Gardens cinema: Dawn Of The Wolf, Part 2. An allusion to Ellie’s mask? At Dawn of the Dead? Also: handwritten sign in the window of the box office with understatement of the century: Back in 5 Min.

