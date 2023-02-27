The Last of Us Dawn of the Wolf Easter egg nods to gaming and Twilight





2003 was a hellish time, both for our world and for the world of The Last of Us. Reality had the return of the king, the war in Iraq, and the completion of the human genome project. The Last of Us-verse had a zombie pandemic and the second installment of a Twilight rip-off. You might miss the latter for first in all the brouhaha, but Episode 7 Left Behind certainly nods to lore in the universe of the (let’s guess) major franchise Dawn of the Wolf with a little Wink and you’ll miss it Easter egg.

As Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and her friend and future lover Riley (Storm Reid) continue their tipsy getaway that Riley has planned for them, there are plenty of details to admire in the Boston mall they stroll through. This includes a movie poster and marquee for Dawn of the Wolf Part 2, a film that, like any media referenced in just about any medium, feels important. But also important for this story: it’s not a real movie.

Dawn of the Wolf Part 2 (and probably Part 1, if I had to guess) is a totally in-universe movie for the world of The Last of Us, seen in poster or billboard previews. In the game, Ellie and Joel have a short chat on one of the billboards, with Ellie being skeptical of the movie, and Joel casting it as a dumb teen movie.

When The Last of Us was in development at Naughty Dog in the late 2000s, the biggest dumb teen movie in the world would have been the Twilight franchise. And the latest installment in the film series, Breaking Dawn – Part 2, opened in 2012, the year before Sony released The Last of Us. a nod to the vampire/werewolf fever sweeping the nation; the implied YA melodrama; etc this is definitely one of the fans that fans latched onto when the game was released.

And who can blame them? Look, we all miss the sunny days of having another Twilight movie to look forward to. The film franchise is a tale rich in everything from young, eternal, chaste love to pants-wearing werewolves when they transform. Each new chapter is its own manic masterpiece, and I for one would love to absorb more.

In a way, this easter egg is just another little nod to a larger universe beyond the confines of this show. But in another, it’s an incredibly representative one, one that tells us (as players or viewers) something about nearly every element of The Last of Us: For Ellie, it means very little, a relic of a shell of a bygone era will never know. For Joel, it’s a memory of his time with Sarah (who, in the game, had a poster for the first movie in her bedroom) and the life totally lost for him. Together, this poster evokes the end that awaits them very quickly.

In the game’s time frame, it’s both an easy shot at a 2013-era heavy hitter and a visual nod to the bond between our protagonists. As a pop culture relic of HBO’s The Last of Us 2003, it’s a bit of an anomaly (the first Twilight book won’t be released until 2005, barring a Cordyceps-based zombie plague), but not outside the bounds of reason. Like so many details about the show, it communicates so much with so little. And at the end of the day, this is all just another way normalcy in their world or ours feels so remote it’s unrecognizable.

Imagine if we only had the first two Twilight movies which then starred Batman?

