China will face ‘real costs’ if it provides lethal aid to Russia for war in Ukraine, US says





Washington CNN—

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan vowed on Sunday that there would be real costs for China if the country continued to provide lethal aid to Russia in its war against Ukraine.

From our point of view, indeed, this war presents real complications for Beijing. And Beijing will have to make its own decisions about how it proceeds, if it provides military assistance. But if it goes down this road, it will come with real costs for China. And I think Chinese leaders weigh that when making their decisions, Sullivan told CNN’s Dana Bash on the State of the Union.

In diplomatic conversations with China, he added, the United States does not just make direct threats. Were just laying out both the stakes and the consequences, how things would play out. And we do that clearly and specifically behind closed doors.

Sullivan’s comments come at a critical time in the war in Ukraine. The United States has intelligence that the Chinese government plans to supply Russia with drones and munitions for use in the war, three sources familiar with the intelligence told CNN.

It does not appear that Beijing has made a final decision yet, the sources said, as negotiations between Russia and China over the price and scope of the equipment are ongoing.

Since invading Ukraine, Russia has repeatedly requested drones and ammunition from China, intelligence sources said, and Chinese leaders have been actively debating sending them over the past few months. or not lethal aid, the sources added.

I can agree with the American people that war is unpredictable, Sullivan said Sunday when asked if the United States could continue to support Ukraine at current levels a year from now. A year ago, we were all preparing for the fall of kyiv in a matter of days. A year later, Joe Biden stood with President Zelensky in Kyiv declaring that Kyiv stood.

So I can’t predict the future, and neither can anyone else. And anyone who suggests he can define for you how and when this war will end is not siding with the American people or anyone else, he said.

Sullivan also reiterated Bidens’ remarks on Friday that the administration was ruling out providing F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine for now.

This phase of the war requires tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, artillery, tactical air defense systems, so that Ukrainian fighters can retake the territory that Russia occupies currently, Sullivan said. The F-16s are a matter for later.

House Foreign Affairs Speaker Michael McCaul said Sunday that Congress could certainly write in our appropriations bills, prioritizing weapons systems for Ukraine.

We intend to do that, the Texas Republican told ABC when asked what Congress could do to push the Biden administration to provide longer-range missile systems, such as ATACMS or F-16s to Ukraine.

I know the administration says, as long as it takes. I think with the right guns it shouldn’t take that long, McCaul said. All of this is taking too long. And it really didn’t have to be that way.

Sunday also marked the ninth anniversary of the Russian occupation of the Ukrainian territory of Crimea. The US State Department reaffirmed on Sunday that Crimea is Ukraine.

The United States does not and will never recognize Russia’s alleged annexation of the peninsula, department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, calling Russia’s 2014 takeover of Crimea a flagrant violation of the international law and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Sullivan, however, did not say whether the Biden administration would support Ukraine in deciding victory would mean retaking Crimea.

What will ultimately happen with Crimea, in the context of this war and a settlement of this war, is something the Ukrainians must determine with the support of the United States, he told Bash.

This story has been updated with additional information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/26/politics/jake-sullivan-ukraine-russia-china-cnntv/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos