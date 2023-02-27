China has yet to supply arms to Russia in its war on Ukraine, US officials say





Senior administration officials said on Sunday there was no evidence that China sent lethal military support to Russia, a step Beijing would consider. A senior US official also said China was surprised by the unwavering support shown by Ukraine’s allies and Russia’s poor military performance on the battlefield over the past year.

The comments by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and CIA Director William J. Burns were made in separate appearances on news shows Sunday morning.

Sullivan told CNN State of the Union that Washington will continue to send a strong message to Beijing against military aid to Moscow when they use their weapons to bomb cities, kill civilians and commit atrocities.

Such a move would be a big mistake, and China shouldn’t blame it, Sullivan said. But, he added, at present, China has not moved forward, as far as we can tell. We haven’t seen them do it.

Burns told CBS News’ Face the Nation that there is US intelligence suggesting China is considering giving Russia deadly military hardware, confirming previous reports including by The Washington Post. But he added: We also don’t see that a final decision has yet been made, and we don’t see evidence of actual shipments of lethal equipment.

China plans to send artillery shells to Russia, US officials say

Burns added that it appears Chinese President Xi Jinping was surprised by the weaknesses of the Russian military, which was expected to conquer the Ukrainian capital within days of last year’s invasion, as well as the strong support of western nations. .

Solidarity, Burns said, manifested itself in the willingness of the United States and European allies to absorb a certain amount of economic costs with the aim of inflicting greater economic damage on Russia over time. A coalition of nations has imposed economic sanctions on Russian companies, Russian oligarchs and companies doing business in Russia.

All of this, I think, has sobered Xi Jinping to some degree, Burns said.

Burns also said Russia was not serious about engaging in diplomatic negotiations. Russian President Vladimir Putin thinks Americans have attention deficit disorder and will eventually stop caring about Ukraine, which helps fuel his belief that he can wait out the Western alliance, a said Burns.

The CIA director said this posture emerged during his meeting three months ago with Russian spy chief Sergei Naryshkin, who expressed a very defiant attitude and a sense of arrogance.

It reflects Putin’s own view, his own belief today, that he can make time work for him, that he believes he can crush the Ukrainians, that he can wear down our European allies, that political fatigue will eventually set in.

Yet Putin’s defiance and military struggles emphasize alliances he might form with strategic partners, worrying many members of Congress.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Tex.), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Sunday during an appearance on ABC Newss This Week that intelligence reports suggested China was considering sending 100 drones in Russia.

McCaul said such discussions are very worrying because if it can be Ukraine today, tomorrow it will be Taiwan, referring to the island whose sovereignty China does not recognize and which is also a major manufacturer of semi -vital drivers for the global economy.

Concerns about China’s hawkish posture also grew after US officials shot down a Chinese spy balloon this month after it passed over the continental United States; US officials said the balloon was part of China’s extensive international surveillance program.

McCaul went on to say: We haven’t seen anything like this since my father’s generation, World War II.

We can’t throw our heads in the sand and ignore this, McCaul added. Otherwise, the Russians will be on the Polish border and President Xi will invade Taiwan.

