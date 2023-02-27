HBO’s The Last of Us Finally Gives Left Behind Its Due





While most of HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us tells the story of the first game, Episode 7 of The Last of Us is a special exception. That’s because it dives into DLC territory to bring The Last of Us: Left Behind to the small screen and give Bella Ramseys Ellie an hour to shine.

Left Behind is a 2014 expansion for The Last of Us that would later be purchasable as a standalone release. It takes place in the middle of The Last of Us, as Ellie searches for medical supplies for Joel in an abandoned mall in Colorado. This setup acts as a frame tale, as most of the game is a playable flashback. In it, we see a slice of Ellie’s life before she met Joel, as she explores another mall with her friend and budding lover, Riley. It was an important chapter in the series, as it confirmed Ellie’s sexual identity, but it was also an important moment for games in general. Lesbian relationships were generally not represented in AAA video games in 2014, and the idea of ​​a tender kiss between two women was particularly unheard of.

Episode 7 of the games’ TV adaptation will tell that story in its own way, but the DLC is a must-have for fans of the series who haven’t yet tried the games it’s based on. In fact, Left Behind is the perfect entry point; that’s because it’s the best Last of Us game, if not the best pound-for-pound game from developer Naughty Dogs, period.

keep it tight

On a fundamental level, Left Behind stands out by telling a strong story, pure and simple. The focus here is on thoroughly building a relationship between Ellie and Riley in a short amount of time, which Naughty Dog easily accomplishes. It’s thanks to a series of memorable beats that span the full spectrum of emotions you get in a full Last of Us game. It’s essentially a playable romance film about two young girls on a date, and it uses interactivity to create some particularly intimate moments.

In one exceptional sequence, Ellie and Riley find an old fighting game arcade cabinet. When Ellie discovers to her disappointment that it’s no longer working, Riley tells her to close her eyes, then narrates a whole fight, telling Ellie which buttons to press as the camera focuses narrowly on her face. The act of executing basic combat combos becomes sentimental; it is an act of love. Another sequence throws the two into a photo booth and asks players to choose which faces they want to make in each shot, and it genuinely simulates a very real childhood mall memory. The DLC still includes puzzle solving, stealth, and combat like the main game, but moments like this are special. They imagine how interactivity can be used to communicate a much wider range of emotions.

What’s most remarkable about Left Behind is that there’s no padding between its beats – which is rare in a Naughty Dog game. While the studio creates excellent stories that are as well-written as a lot of prestige television (one reason why The Last of Us runs so naturally as an HBO show), it still carries the baggage of the medium. Audiences want to make their money from expensive games, so something like The Last of Us can’t be a tight two-hour movie-like experience. The studio needs to pair its best beats with complications that provide more opportunity for action, and that’s where Naughty Dogs’ worst instincts tend to come out.

The Last of Us Part II, for example, reuses the same narrative complications over and over again just to get another level. There’s an overabundance of scenes where Ellie walks over an unstable bridge or structure that collapses, dropping her into a setting she must navigate to get back to where she was going. These moments rarely advance the plot as much as they add an A2 point between points A and B. This can cause some of the studios best games to sag in places, as its video game and cinematic pacing collide.

With its low-cost DLC positioning, Left Behind had a great excuse to avoid these (literal) pitfalls. Every second counts, with each gunfight or stealth encounter serving a specific purpose that drives Ellies’ story forward. This keeps the focus on character growth and emotional beats rather than bogging down players with system-heavy digressions. This more digestible narrative pace makes for a game that I imagine would be a more solid starting point for any fans of the HBO series looking to get their hands on the games. It’s the missing link between director Neil Druckmann’s cinematic ambitions and his video game instinct.

While it may be an optional piece of secondary content, Left Behind deserves to be celebrated and discussed just as much as the two main Last of Us games. It’s a hyper-focused piece of work that perfectly balances the tragic moments with the tender moments, while remembering the special ways that interactivity can enhance a story. In a perfect world, more video games would be just as confidently streamlined, rather than looking like one of The Last of Us’ bloat.

A remade version of Left Behind is available to play as part of The Last of Us Part I on PlayStation 5.

