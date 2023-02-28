Janet Yellen Visits Ukraine, Pledges Even More US Economic AidExBulletin





Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks Monday at a school in Kyiv, Ukraine. Claire Harbage/NPR .

KYIV, Ukraine U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Monday, during which she reaffirmed U.S. support for the country and announced $1.25 billion in economic aid for things like schools and hospitals.

The money is the first part of a new $9.9 billion civilian aid package for Ukraine as its war with Russia enters a second year.

“Our funds help pay for emergency personnel: from firefighters who respond to calls when missiles strike, to medical professionals who treat sick and injured civilians,” Yellen said at a Kyiv school that the United States United helped rebuild after Russian bombings smashed most windows and doors last spring.

Last month, Ukraine’s government said it faced a nearly $25 billion budget deficit since Russia invaded the country in February 2022, especially after making income tax optional in war time. Various ministries have struggled to cover their expenses without foreign support.

“Our salaries stayed the same throughout the war, thanks in large part to American support,” Lara Chuvikina, a high school chemistry teacher, told NPR. The United States also funded a bomb shelter and an elevator at the school.

“We want our students to return to normal,” Chuvikina said.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen walks to lay flowers at a wall of remembrance in kyiv on Monday. Claire Harbage/NPR .

In addition to visiting the Ukrainian school, the head of the US Treasury met with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy and the country’s Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal.

His visit came a week after a surprise appearance in Kyiv by President Biden, with both trips signaling the administration’s continued support for the country.

Yellen said the United States has provided about $50 billion to Ukraine in military, economic and humanitarian aid over the past year.

“Just as security aid strengthens the front lines, I think this economic aid strengthens the home front, thereby strengthening Ukraine’s resilience,” she said.

Yellen stopped in Kyiv on her way home from a thorny meeting of Group of 20 nation finance ministers in India. Several major economies, including India, China and Turkey, have refused to join US sanctions against Russia. Over the weekend, China refused to sign a G-20 statement condemning the Russian invasion.

During his remarks on Monday, Yellen noted that sanctions remain an important tool to counter Russia’s “military-industrial complex,” but acknowledged that Russia buys a lot of second-hand goods through neutral countries.

This makes manufactured goods like microchips, which are vital for the manufacture of weapons, relatively easy to acquire in Russia. And imports of microchips into Russia have increased significantly over the past year, according to research by Elina Ribakova, deputy chief economist at the Institute of International Finance.

1/ Russia significantly increased its chip imports in 2022, surpassing the pre-war peak. The value of chip imports increased from $1.8 billion recorded for January-September 2021 to $2.45 billion over the same period in 2022. pic.twitter.com/oBAWRzIazU

— Elina Ribakova (@elinaribakova) January 30, 2023

Yellen said evading sanctions would be a priority for the Treasury Department in 2023, but did not provide many details on how to deal with it.

She also declined to answer questions about whether the United States would impose sanctions on China if it exported arms to Russia, following remarks by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on CBS News that Beijing was considering to provide lethal support to Moscow.

“Our coalition of more than 30 countries has put in place the fastest, most unified and ambitious sanctions regime in modern history,” Yellen said.

Although the penalties have been broad, observers note that many prominent figures have still not been penalized for helping Moscow.

“There are Russian companies, oligarchs and organizations contributing to the Russian war effort that the United States has not yet sanctioned,” said Mykola Murskyj, director of government affairs at Razom for Ukraine, a US-based human rights group.

Yellen touted US-led efforts to cap the prices of Russian oil and other petroleum products. However, some analysts claim that these measures have not had the desired effect.

“Clearly this is insufficient incentive for Russia to end the invasion,” Murskyj said.

