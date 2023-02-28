The death of former swimming champion Jamie Cail in the US Virgin Islands sparks a police investigation





Death of New Hampshire woman under investigation in the Virgin Islands

Investigators in the US Virgin Islands have launched a criminal investigation into the unexplained death of a retired US athlete, authorities have confirmed.

Jamie Cail, 42, was pronounced dead upon arrival by medical workers at a St. Johns hospital last week, the US Virgin Islands Police Department said in a news release. Cail, a former competitive swimmer who competed in several major races and won a handful of titles in the late 1990s and early 2000s, lived and worked at a local cafe in St. John, her family said. , according to WMUR. She was from Claremont, New Hampshire, the station reported.

Cail’s boyfriend, whose name has not been shared publicly, found her unconscious on the floor of their shared residence just after midnight on Tuesday, February 21, according to US Virgin Islands police. The boyfriend had “left a local bar to check on his girlfriend” at home, the police department wrote in its statement.

Jamie Cail performs during the Phillips 66 National Championship at Centennial Sportsplex in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty Images

“Upon his arrival, he discovered his girlfriend on the ground,” police said. “With the help of a friend, the man was able to get the woman into a nearby vehicle and transported her” to a local hospital.

Staff administered CPR to Cail, according to the police department, which said she “succumbed to her illness.” Cail’s identity has been confirmed by her boyfriend, police said.

This case is currently being investigated by the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, a branch of the US Virgin Islands Police Department. Police are asking anyone with information related to the case to report what they know to law enforcement by calling Crime Stoppers or contacting the Criminal Investigations Bureau directly.

CBS News contacted the police department for additional information about the investigation into Cail’s death, but did not receive an immediate response.

Cail started swimming competitively as a child, his family told WMUR. Between 1998 and 1999, records show she competed in freestyle and butterfly races, as well as medleys, while swimming for the United States at the Pan Pacific Championships and the World Cup. swimming FINA.

She won a gold medal in the first tournament and a silver medal in the second, according to FINA, the swimming federation now known as World Aquatics, recognized by the International Olympic Committee for administering international competitions. water sports. Cail was a member of the University of Maine women’s swim team in the 2000-2001 academic year, according to the university’s alumni association.

