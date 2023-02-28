Storm Reid responds to homophobic backlash





Bella Ramsey and Storm Reid in The Last Of UsCredit: Liane Hentscher/HBO

This post contains minor spoilers for The Last Of Us Left Behind episode.

The Last Of Us placed queerness at the center of its narrative several times throughout the first season, including the final episode Left Behind. The story follows Ellie before she discovers her immunity, flirts with runaway Riley (Storm Reid), and strikes up a romantic relationship before disaster inevitably strikes.

TLOU has faced homophobic backlash since it was just a video game, so it’s no surprise that there are people outraged over two teenagers kissing. But, I think Bella said it perfectly a few weeks ago: If you don’t like it, don’t watch, Reid told Variety. There are so many other things to fear in the world. I think caring about who people like is just nonsense to me. I will never understand it. I don’t understand.

She continues, I think despite what people are going to say, if they don’t like it, I think there’s going to be a lot more people who will. Many more people who feel represented, seen and heard. So that’s what matters. That’s where the work comes in. And that’s where it’s appreciated, and where you prioritize those tweets over the not-so-great ones.

We tell important stories. Were telling stories of people’s experiences, and that’s what I live for. That’s what makes good storytelling because we’re telling stories of people taking up space in the world, Reid claims in a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly. It’s 2023. If you’re worried about who I love, then I need you to set your priorities. There are so many other things to worry about in life. Why are you afraid that these young people or anyone else will love each other? Love is beautiful, and the fact that people have things to say about it is just nonsense.

TLOU’s young cast has become adept at anticipating enemies. I’m not particularly worried about that, Ramsey previously told GQ about potential homophobic complaints. I know people will think what they want to think. But they will have to get used to it. If you don’t want to watch the show because it has gay stories, because it has a trans character, it’s your fault and you’re missing out. After all, she is no stranger to animosity. It’s not going to scare me. I think it comes from a place of challenge.

